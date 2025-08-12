Vikings Training Camp Report: J.J. McCarthy Earning High Praise, Added Pressure
EAGAN, Minn. — J.J. McCarthy has the unseen advantage of intelligence. Just ask Aaron Jones.
Jones, 30, spent six seasons standing alongside Aaron Rodgers as a member of the Packers. And on Monday after a light, cool practice before fans at the TCO Performance Center, Jones shared his feelings that from a mental standpoint, the four-time MVP and a 22-year-old without a single NFL regular-season rep are on the same plane.
“[McCarthy] is a very, very hungry and driven player, but also a leader,” Jones says. “He’s different. In terms of the smarts, I put him in that category with Aaron Rodgers, in terms of how smart he is and really having an understanding for the game.”
If McCarthy is even in the same stratosphere as Rodgers from a mental standpoint, the Vikings are in a tremendous spot. Rodgers has long been known as the master of manipulating defenses post-snap with a variety of subtle and overt movements, getting safeties and linebackers to bite on non-existent routes. He’s also been brilliant at drawing the pre-snap neutral zone infraction, creating free plays to take shots with.
In Minnesota, every fan is hoping the comparison rings true.
For the first offseason in years, there’s real hope the Vikings have a championship contender on their hands, just one season removed from going 14–3 and being a Week 18 win away over the Lions from owning home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.
Of course, this offseason brought changes. Chief among them was the free-agency departure of quarterback Sam Darnold, with McCarthy stepping in to replace him. McCarthy was in to back up and eventually replace Darnold as a rookie in 2024 before sustaining a torn meniscus in August, knocking him out for the year. But now healthy and with Darnold in Seattle after throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in purple and gold, McCarthy can put his autumn of mental reps to the test.
On Monday, McCarthy took all the first-team reps in a light practice and had an uneven day. There were a few terrific throws including a dart to third-year receiver Jordan Addison in a red-zone drill. Then there was a moment when the Michigan product had to pull away from center in an apparent effort to be told the play, or at least a detail about it, again.
And this is the crux of the Vikings and their 2025 season. The roster is loaded around McCarthy in a way most quarterbacks only dream of for their maiden voyage. Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah beefed up both the offensive and defensive lines, signing a quartet of big bodies including defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, along with a pair of former Colts in guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly.
All told, the Vikings spent $103.4 million in guaranteed money on the foursome with the hope of avoiding the issues up front which ultimately sank their 2024 campaign, when they allowed 22 quarterback hits and 11 sacks across consecutive losses in Week 18 and the wild-card round.
“We’re making each other better,” Fries says. “There are some really good players on that defensive side of the ball and it’s helping me get so much better going against Jonathan Allen, going against Hargrave. Those guys are freaks. Those guys are tremendous rushers, play really stout in the run game. I’m really thankful I’m about to go against those guys every snap because it makes me a better football player.”
For Minnesota, the story is going to be McCarthy and his development throughout what is essentially another rookie year but with the benefit of knowing the system and playbook. But it’ll really come down to the remade offensive line, the health of star left tackle Christian Darrisaw in his return from a torn ACL and MCL, and whether the offense can jell in time to compete in the league’s best division.
Last year, the Vikings became the first 14-win team to ever not win their division. They’re also the first such team since the 1999 Broncos to move onto a new quarterback, and Denver did so because John Elway retired following consecutive Super Bowl victories.
It’s a lot of pressure on McCarthy, but his ring from Michigan’s 2024 title team suggests he might be able to handle it.
“He’s been amazing,” Jones says. “I’m honestly confident in what we have here. I feel like we have everything we need, all the pieces we need here. I feel like J.J. is going to surprise a lot of people.”
Best thing I saw: Jonathan Greenard looking like a DPOY candidate
Jonathan Greenard looks like a man possessed. After watching the Vikings mostly stretch and have a walkthrough for the first hour of practice, coach Kevin O’Connell got them into team periods.
From there, Greenard was a menace against the first-team offense. On at least three occasions, Greenard blew by Darrisaw and right tackle Brian O’Neill with ease, creating would-be sacks had the period been live. He was almost unblockable at times, mostly winning with speed rushes around the edge that showcased his bend.
After signing with the Vikings on a four-year, $76 million deal last offseason, Greenard immediately became one of the best additions of the winter. The former Texans standout registered 12 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles, helping Minnesota rank fifth in points allowed (19.5 per game), sixth in pressure rate (25.3%) and fourth in sacks (49).
Best thing I heard: Praise for Ryan Kelly in the pivot
Kelly comes to Minnesota after playing nine years with the Colts and starting 121 games. He’s no stranger to having to find a rapport with a new quarterback, considering that during his time in Indianapolis, there were 12 different starters under center.
With the Vikings, Kelly’s experience and adaptability should be huge pluses for a team trying to get McCarthy’s career off the ground. Kelly recently played with Anthony Richardson, who made his first NFL start in 2023.
“Coming to a new system and especially coming with a guy I know, Ryan Kelly, who has played in a lot of different systems, him helping me along … I think having him and Brian [O’Neill] next to me has been awesome,” Fries says about his teammate of four years in Indianapolis.
While Fries was referring to how much of a help Kelly has been to him personally, his ability to help call protections out and set up McCarthy for success might be the most underplayed storyline in Minnesota.
Rookie who impressed: Don’t sleep on the QB depth chart
While all the quarterback conversations in bars around the Twin Cities is justifiably going to be around McCarthy and his skills, there’s a rookie in camp who made some eye-opening throws.
On Monday, former Minnesota Golden Gophers signal-caller Max Brosmer was slinging the ball around during seven-on-seven and team drills, drawing some oohs and aahs from the crowd. In the former setting, Brosmer drilled an out route into tight coverage to rookie receiver Dontae Fleming along the left sideline. Minutes later, Brosmer faced a heavy rush on a blitz from coordinator Brian Flores and lofted a rainmaker to fourth-year man Tim Jones, hitting him in stride for a 40-yard touchdown.
Brosmer is a 24-year-old who wasn’t particularly sought after during the draft process. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings, a local move that made sense considering the potential opening on the depth chart with Sam Howell and Brett Rypien as the other signal-callers in camp. On Saturday in Minnesota’s preseason opener against the Texans, Brosmer went 5-of-8 for 47 yards and a touchdown, entering the game as the fourth-stringer.
At 6' 2" and 217 pounds, Brosmer has average size and a decent arm who won’t wow anybody with his physical traits or stature. Still, despite playing six years in college (five at New Hampshire before transferring to Minnesota), he’s intriguing.
Veteran who impressed: Jordan Mason should be a factor
While Aaron Jones is the starter in the backfield entering his ninth NFL season and second in Minnesota, Mason is going to get his touches.
After storming onto the scene with the 49ers last season in the wake of Christian McCaffrey’s injury-marred year with 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 5.2 yards per attempt, Mason was traded to the Vikings for a 2025 fifth-rounder and ‘26 sixth-round choice, with Minnesota getting San Francisco’s ‘25 sixth-rounder in return as well.
At camp, Mason looked powerful and strong, running with a style befitting his 5'11" and 223-pound physique. He consistently ran downhill on inside runs while showing enough speed to bounce outside for positive yardage.
In 2024, O’Connell gave the ball to Jones 255 times while only seeing fit to give Cam Akers 64 carries and Ty Chandler eight less than that. With Mason taking over the role of second fiddle in the backfield, don’t be surprised if there’s a more equitable split between him and Jones, while Chandler remains in that supplemental position.
Song of the Day: Mr. Brightside by The Killers
If you can’t get amped up by that song, what are you doing? Also, in the spirit of Vikings camp, McCarthy represents the bright side for a team that has seemingly been looking forever to find its long-term, franchise quarterback.