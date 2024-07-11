Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Baseball in 2025
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the 2024 season ended for the Louisville baseball program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players transferring in and out, as well as new recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.
Now the dust is beginning to settle a bit, and we are starting to have some idea as to what Louisville's roster will look like for the 2024 season. As of the most recent update, the Cardinals are currently at 45 players, but even that could change with the 2024 MLB Draft coming up.
As we progress through another long offseason, take a look below on who's in, who's out, and who's back for the Cardinals for the 2025 season:
*Each player's class is noted by their 2025 class.*
*This list will be updated if/when additional roster moves are made. Last updated: July 11, 2024 - 2:50 p.m. EST*
Left-Handed Pitchers
Who's In (3): Tague Davis (Fr.), Ethan Eberle (Fr.), Aaron England (Fr.),
Who's Out (5): Kayden Campbell (Portal), Sebastian Gongora (Grad.), Jake Murphy (Portal), Riley Phillips (Grad.), Evan Webster (Grad.)
Who's Back (8): Wyatt Danilowicz (Jr.), Mitchell Dean (So.), Colton Hartman (So.), Jared Lessman (Sr.), T.J. Schlageter (So.), Ty Starke (So.), Braxton Stewart (So.), Justin West (Jr.)
On Roster: 11
Summary: Louisville isn't losing as many lefties and they are righties, but their most impactful pitching losses were both southpaws, as Gongora and Webster were the top two pitchers in the weekend rotation. There are some intriguing options here next season though. Stake looked great in spurts as a true freshmen, Hartman and Lessman could be in line for bounce-back years following their first seasons at the D1 level, and Davis is a highly-touted high school prospect. That being said, Louisville will absolutely need a few other left-handers to take a step forward for 2025.
Right-Handed Pitchers
Who's In (11): Ross Aldridge (Fr.), Jack Brown (Fr.), Kyle Campbell (Fr.), Brandin Crawford (Fr.), Brennyn Cutts (Sr.), Brady Davis (Fr.), Nick Drtina (Fr.), Alex Gay (Fr.), Jake Gregor (Fr.) Eli Hoyt (Sr.), Kian Vorster (Fr.)
Who's Out (10): Kaleb Corbett (Grad.), Kyle Crow (Portal), Morgan Davis (Portal), Kade Grundy (Portal), Thomas Howard (Portal), Jake Karaba (Grad.), Josh Klug (Portal), Will Koger (Portal), Carson Liggett (Portal), Dan Snyder (Portal)
Who's Back (4): Tucker Biven (Jr.), Noah Bush (Sr.), Parker Detmers (So.), Patrick Forbes (Jr.)
On Roster: 15
Summary: It's a near complete changing of the guard in terms of right-handers, as the Cardinals are losing double-digit righties to the portal. But oddly enough, their best right-handers from 2023 are coming back. Forbes and Biven had two of the three best ERAs for Louisville last season, and both were even invited to try out for the USA Collegiate National Team. Cutts (Indiana State, MVC PoY) and Hoyt (JUCO) are two transfers that'll help provide some much needed veteran experience, as Louisville will be extremely young amongst their righties. Nine of the Cardinals right-handers will be true freshmen.
Catchers
Who's In (2): Tyler Herron (Jr.), Collin Mowry (Fr.)
Who's Out (3): Luke Napleton (Grad.), Tagger Tyson (Portal), Will Vierling (Portal)
Who's Back (3): George Baker (So.), Matt Klein (Jr.), Zion Rose (So.)
On Roster: 5
Summary: Considering he led the team in batting average, was second in OPS and third in total bases, getting Rose to stick around was a massive win for the program. But since he might not project as a catcher long term, Herron (Illinois State) will likely be the primary backstop next season. That being said, Matt Klein also performed very with the bat in his hands last season. If Louisville can get Mowry, a top-250 draft prospect and Cardinals' top HS recruit, to bypass the majors for now, it will only make them that much deeper at catcher.
Infielders
Who's In (7): Cole Crafton (Fr.), Nate Earley (Jr.), Ethan Edinger (Jr.), Bayram Hot (Jr.), Jake Munroe (Jr.), Kamau Neighbors (Sr.), Jake Schweitzer (Fr.)
Who's Out (5): Brandon Anderson (Portal), Logan Beard (Grad.), Dylan Hoy (Grad.), Gavin Kilen (Portal), Ryan McCoy (Grad.),
Who's Back (1): Alex Alicea (So.),
On Roster: 8
Summary: Louisville will have a nearly brand new infielder next season. Kilen became the top player in the portal when he entered, while three other regular starters in Beard, Hoy and McCoy all graduated. It'll be an area dominated primarily by JUCO newcomers, with Early, Edinger and Munroe bringing a lot of experience with them to Jim Patterson Stadium. That being said, Alex Alicea was one of a few bright spots on last season's team as a true freshman, and Neighbors (CSUN) has been a good contact hitter. The fall will be crucial in how well this area of the diamon develops both on their own and together as a unit.
Outfielders
Who's In (4): Trey Butler (Fr.), Griffin Crain (Fr.), Parker Knoll (Sr.), Garret Pike (Sr.)
Who's Out (3): J.T. Benson (Grad.), Korbyn Dickerson (Portal), Isaac Humphrey (Portal)
Who's Back (3): Eddie King Jr. (Sr.), Michael Lippe (Jr.), Lucas Moore (So.)
On Roster: 7
Summary: Louisville could be in line to lose their entire starting outfield this offseason. The outlook at outfielder is partially dependent on if King decides to return to Louisville, as he is their top (and, really, only) underclassmen MLB Draft prospect. But even if he doesn't, the Cardinals won't be high and dry in the outfield. Both Pike (Toledo) and Knoll (Lawrence University - D3) were All-Americans at their prior stops, while Moore was one of the best contact hitters for the Cardinals last season.
