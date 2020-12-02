Tipoff Times & TV Designations Set For Louisville Men’s Basketball’s ACC Games

Photo of David Johnson: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the calendar flipping over to the final month of 2020, the Louisville men's basketball program has officially announced the tipoff times and television designations for all of their Atlantic Coast Conference games on the 2020-21 schedule.

The program had previously announced the tipoff times and television designations for their December games, and now we know their full remaining schedule with this newest announcement.

Of Louisville's 20 ACC games, seven will air on the ACC Network, six on ESPN, three on Regional Sports Networks (Fox Sports South in Louisville), and three games to be decided later between ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Louisville will play their first ACC game of the season on Dec. 16 when they host NC State at the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Louisville's Men's Basketball's Full 2020-21 Schedule:

Bold Denotes Home Game

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020: Evansville (79-44 W)

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 Seton Hall (71-70 W)

Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020: Prairie View A & M (86-64 W)

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020: Western Kentucky (75-54 W)

Friday, Dec. 4, 2020: UNC Greensboro (6:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network)

Wednesday, Dec. 9 2020: at Wisconsin (7:15 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020: NC State (7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020: at Pitt (7:00 p.m. EST on RSN)

Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020: Kentucky (12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2)

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021: at Boston College (12:00 p.m. EST on RSN)

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021: Virginia Tech (6:30 p.m. EST on ACC Network)

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021: Georgia Tech (4:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network)

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021: at Wake Forest (6:30 p.m. EST on ACC Network)

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021: at Miami (8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network)

Monday, Jan. 18, 2021: Florida State (7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021: Duke (4:00 pm. EST on ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021: Boston College (12:00 p.m. EST on RSN)

Wednesday, Feb, 3, 2021: at Syracuse (7:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network)

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021: at Virginia (4:00 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021: Pitt (9:00 p.m EST on ACC Network)

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021: at Virginia Tech (12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN or ESPN2)

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021: Syracuse (7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2)

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021: at North Carolina (4:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021: Notre Dame (8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network)

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021: at Duke (6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021: at Clemson (9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Saturday, Mar. 6, 2021: Virginia (4:00 p.m. EST on ESPN or ESPN2)

Tuesday, Mar. 9 - Mar. 13, 2021: at ACC Tournament

