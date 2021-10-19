    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Louisville Picked Sixth in ACC Preseason Poll, Malik Williams Named Second Team All-ACC

    Louisville men's basketball fifth year forward/center Malik Williams has been named a Second Team All-ACC selection, and the Cardinals have been voted to finish sixth in the ACC.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    GREENSBORO, N.C. - The 2021-22 Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball preseason poll and All-ACC team was released Tuesday, and Louisville was selected to finish sixth in the conference race, according to a vote of 81 media members across the league.

    Forward/center Malik Williams, who is heading into his fifth season with the Cardinals, was honored on the 12-man preseason All-ACC team, garnering nine votes to land on the Second Team.

    Duke, who was recently ranked as the No. 9 team in the nation in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, was chosen as the favorite to win the ACC title this season. Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech round out the top five. Duke freshman power forward Paolo Banchero earned both Preseason ACC Player and Freshman of the Year honors.

    Williams missed most of the 2020-21 season due to a right foot injury. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man missed the first 15 games after developing a fracture in the fifth metatarsal in the preseason, then played in three games before re-injuring it in the second half at Duke. He averaged five points and six rebounds during that stretch.

    During his junior campaign, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 26 games and three late season starts. He scored nine or more points in 15 of his last 22 games, and hauled in five or more rebounds in 16 of his last 22 games. He finished as a the runner-up in the 2019-20 ACC Sixth Man of the Year voting.

    The Cardinals will tip-off the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Southern at the KFC Yum! Center. The complete predicted order of finish and preseason All-ACC team is listed below.

    ACC Men’s Basketball Tipoff - 2021 Preseason Poll

    School, Points
    1. Duke (47), 1,132
    2. Florida State (14), 1,034
    3. North Carolina (5), 1,001
    4. Virginia (9), 949
    5. Virginia Tech (5), 857
    6. Louisville (1), 791
    7. Syracuse, 781
    8. Notre Dame, 599
    9. NC State, 555
    10. Georgia Tech, 524
    11. Clemson, 430
    12. Miami, 428
    13. Wake Forest, 274
    14. Pitt, 253
    15. Boston College, 112
    First-place votes in parentheses; 81 total voters

    Preseason All-ACC
    First Team
    Name, School, Votes
    Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68
    Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52
    Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49
    Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46
    Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37

    Second Team
    Name, School, Votes
    Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25
    Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23
    Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17
    Mark Williams, Duke, 12
    Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9
    Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9
    Malik Williams, Louisville, 9

    Preseason Player of the Year
    Name, School, Votes
    Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28
    Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16
    Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13
    Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12
    Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5
    Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
    Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2
    Mark Williams, Duke, 2

    Preseason Freshman of the Year
    Name, School, Votes
    Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64
    Trevor Keels, Duke, 5
    Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3
    Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3
    Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3
    Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1
    Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1
    Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1

    (Photo of Malik Williams, Chris Mack: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_13910962_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Picked Sixth in ACC Preseason Poll, Malik Williams Named Second Team All-ACC

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_16770829_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Looking to Bounce Back vs. Boston College

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16875902_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Scott Satterfield Recaps Virginia and Bye Week, Previews Boston College

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_11913896_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Men's Basketball Receives Votes in 2021-22 Preseason AP Top 25

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16975848_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week Six

    Oct 18, 2021
    1
    Basketball

    Dana Evans Wins WNBA Title With Chicago Sky

    Oct 18, 2021
    k0Tnp_IJ
    Football

    Louisville Makes Top Three for '22 DL Selah Brown

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16069248_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Opens as Clear Home Favorite vs. Boston College

    Oct 17, 2021