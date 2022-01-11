Skip to main content

Louisville Women's Basketball's Matchup at Miami Rescheduled

The matchup was previously postponed due to COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The schedule for the Louisville women's basketball program is back to full strength.

In a flurry of scheduling moves, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Cardinals’ road matchup at Miami, which had been previously scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 9, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The game between the Cards and Canes was postponed just two days beforehand due to COVID-19 issues within the Louisville program. Fortunately, this was the only game to be impacted because of Louisville's latest bout with the virus, and head coach Jeff Walz said Monday that he expects their upcoming home game against Syracuse to go on as planned.

This was Louisville’s first run-in with COVID this season after being ravaged by it last year. Between issues within their own program and others, the Cardinals had 12 games either postponed or cancelled outright during the 2020-21 season.

The No. 2 Cardinals currently sport a 13-1 record on the season, with a 3-0 record in ACC play. Their matchup against the Orange is set for Thursday, Jan. 13. at 7:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center floor: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

