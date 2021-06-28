Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2022 Big Board 2.0

It's been nearly a full month since the resumption of in-person recruiting, so let's take another look at the 2022 prospects currently on the board for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Recruiting in the world of college athletics is finally back to normal. It has been nearly a month since the NCAA lifted the mandatory dead period, and the Louisville men's basketball program has taken full advantage of the time since. They've hosted recruits for visits, scouted at in-person events, and handed out several scholarship offers.

As of Jun. 28, Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 18 uncommitted Class of 2022 recruits. They have a commitment from Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, and 175-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

But who else is Louisville targeting in the class, and who currently holds a scholarship offer? Let's take a look below:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jaden Bradley Zion Cruz Brandon Miller AJ Casey Favour Aire Tre Donaldson Rodney Rice MJ Rice Kyle Filipowski Paul McMillan IV Jaden Schutt Ty Rodgers De'Ante Green Chance Westry Tyrell Ward Isaac Traudt Cam Whitmore Jalen Washington

Point Guard

If Louisville does go after a point guard in this class, Mack and his staff will likely focus on Paul McMillan IV. Why? Well, not only is he a top 60 prospect according to 247Sports, but there are a ton of family connections with the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Cincinnati native. His father, Paul McMillan III, played against Mack in high school, and his wife, Christi, coached his sister.

Shooting Guard

Arguably, the prospect in this class who Louisville is in the best standing with is Rodney Rice. The 6-foot-4, 185 guard was offered by Louisville early last summer, assistant coach Mike Pegues is from Rice's alma mater of Hyattsville (Mary.) DeMatha Catholic, and Rice recently went on an official visit with the Cardinals. He recently included Louisville in his list of top six schools.

Small Forward

Considering Louisville has already landed a commitment from a small forward in the class, coupled with the fact that the wing is already pretty crowded, it's highly unlikely they go after another one. However, a name to keep an eye on here is Tyrell Ward. He was recently offered by the staff, and is a teammate of Rodney Rice. Cam Whitmore was also recently offered, and MJ Rice has been a target for a while.

Power Forward

When it comes to the power forward spot in this class for Louisville, they aren't generating a ton of momentum at the moment. As of right now, it seems that they have fallen out of favor with all five prospects at this position. It's early in the summer, so this has potential to change.

Center

Head coach Chris Mack must have a lot of confidence in both Gabe Wiznitzer and Roosevelt Wheeler long term, because Favour Aire still remains the only offered center. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound big man would be a solid get, ranking as high as the No. 59 prospect in the nation by 247Sports. Considering assistant coach Mike Pegues is is lead recruiter, as was the case for Wheeler and Jae'Lyn Withers, Louisville has to feel like they are in a good position here.

