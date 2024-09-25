Louisville Men's Basketball's 2024-25 ACC Schedule Announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Roughly two months after announcing their non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the Louisville men's basketball program now knows their full slate of games for year one under head coach Pat Kelsey.
The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2024-25 men's basketball conference schedule Tuesday, now in their sixth season where they will play a 20-game conference slate.
The Cardinals will begin ACC play on Dec. 8, when they host Duke at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville will take on Cal, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Stanford and Wake Forest at home; while going on the road to face Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The Cardinals will face Florida State, Pitt and Virginia twice this season for home and away games.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one that ended in the dismissal of head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. All 12 of Louisville's scholarship players entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have done a fantastic job of roster construction since his hiring on Mar. 28. They've brought in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect, with their transfer portal class ranking No. 1 in the nation according to On3.
Louisville's Men's Basketball's Full 2024-25 Schedule:
BOLD: Home, Italics: Away/Neutral
- Oct. 21: Young Harris^ at 7:00 p.m.
- Oct. 28: Spalding^ at 7:00 p.m.
- Nov. 4: Morehead State* at 7:00 p.m.
- Nov. 9: Tennessee* at 12:00 p.m.
- Nov. 19: Bellarmine* at 7:00 p.m.
- Nov. 22: Winthrop* at 7:00 p.m.
- Nov. 27: Indiana† at 12:00 p.m.
- Nov. 28: West Virginia/Gonzaga† at 12:00 or 2:30 p.m.
- Nov. 29: TBD†
- Dec. 3: Ole Miss* at 9:00 p.m.
- Dec. 8: Duke at 6:00 p.m.
- Dec. 11: UTEP* at 7:00 p.m.
- Dec. 14: at Kentucky at TBD
- Dec. 21: at Florida State at 2:00 p.m.
- Dec. 28: Eastern Kentucky* at 12:00 p.m.
- Jan. 1: North Carolina at TBD
- Jan. 4: at Virginia at 4:00 p.m.
- Jan. 7: Clemson at 7:00 p.m.
- Jan. 11: at Pitt at TBD
- Jan. 14: at Syracuse at 7:00 p.m.
- Jan. 18: Virginia at TBD
- Jan. 21: at SMU at 9:00 p.m.
- Jan. 28: Wake Forest at 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 1: at Georgia Tech at 3:45 p.m.
- Feb. 5: at Boston College at 7:00 p.m.
- Feb 8: Miami at TBD
- Feb. 12: at NC State at 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 16: at Notre Dame at 8:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22: Florida State at 12:00 p.m.
- Feb. 25: at Virginia Tech at 9:00 p.m.
- Mar. 1: Pitt at TBD
- Mar. 5: Cal at 9:00 p.m.
- Mar. 8: Stanford at TBD
*non-conference
^exhibition
†Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Islands, Bahamas
(Photo of Pat Kelsey via University of Louisville Athletics)
