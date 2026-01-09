Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-4, 1-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (7-8, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
Rankings
Boston College
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
20th/18th
SOS
193rd
28th
SOR
240th
31st
NET
196th
15th
RPI
261st
33rd
BPI
165th
8th
KenPom
160th
15th
Torvik
188th
13th
EvanMiya
142nd
16th
Team Leaders
Boston College
Louisville
Points
Donald Hand (15.5)
Ryan Conwell (19.9)
Rebounds
Aidan Shaw (7.2)
Sananda Fru (6.7)
Assists
Fred Payne (2.7)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Chase Forte (1.1)
Ryan Conwell (1.3)
Blocks
Aidan Shaw (1.5)
Sananda Fru (1.3)
Scoring
Boston College
Louisville
Points Per Game
69.5
89.2
Field Goal %
40.0
46.6
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.5/58.9
29.6/63.5
Three Point %
28.9
35.1
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.6/26.3
12.2/34.8
Free Throw %
68.3
77.4
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.8/21.7
17.8/23.0
Rebounding
Boston College
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
39.1
42.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.1
13.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.0
28.9
Rebound Margin
1.3
8.2
Defense
Boston College
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.4
70.1
Opp. FG%
40.2
39.5
Opp. 3PT%
29.8
31.4
Steals Per Game
4.6
7.6
Blocks Per Game
5.1
3.5
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.3
13.2
Ball Handling
Boston College
Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.1
18.1
Turnovers Per Game
10.6
11.7
Turnover Margin
0.3
1.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.04
1.55
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 98.4 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.7 (8th overall), whereas Boston College has a BPI rating of -0.8 (165th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 97 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 84-63 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.18 (15th overall), whereas Boston College has an adjusted efficiency margin of +0.03 (160th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down BC, with a projected final score of 85-60 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9441 (13th overall), whereas Boston College has a "Barthag" of .4513 (188th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Boston College 65.
(Photo of Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
