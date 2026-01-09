Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic|
Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) celebrates after scoring a three-point shot against Duke Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026.
Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) celebrates after scoring a three-point shot against Duke Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-4, 1-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (7-8, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

Rankings

Boston College

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

20th/18th

SOS

193rd

28th

SOR

240th

31st

NET

196th

15th

RPI

261st

33rd

BPI

165th

8th

KenPom

160th

15th

Torvik

188th

13th

EvanMiya

142nd

16th

Team Leaders

Boston College

Louisville

Points

Donald Hand (15.5)

Ryan Conwell (19.9)

Rebounds

Aidan Shaw (7.2)

Sananda Fru (6.7)

Assists

Fred Payne (2.7)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Chase Forte (1.1)

Ryan Conwell (1.3)

Blocks

Aidan Shaw (1.5)

Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Boston College

Louisville

Points Per Game

69.5

89.2

Field Goal %

40.0

46.6

FGM/FGA Per Game

23.5/58.9

29.6/63.5

Three Point %

28.9

35.1

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.6/26.3

12.2/34.8

Free Throw %

68.3

77.4

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.8/21.7

17.8/23.0

Rebounding

Boston College

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

39.1

42.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.1

13.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.0

28.9

Rebound Margin

1.3

8.2

Defense

Boston College

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

67.4

70.1

Opp. FG%

40.2

39.5

Opp. 3PT%

29.8

31.4

Steals Per Game

4.6

7.6

Blocks Per Game

5.1

3.5

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.3

13.2

Ball Handling

Boston College

Louisville

Assists Per Game

11.1

18.1

Turnovers Per Game

10.6

11.7

Turnover Margin

0.3

1.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.04

1.55

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 98.4 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.7 (8th overall), whereas Boston College has a BPI rating of -0.8 (165th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 97 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 84-63 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.18 (15th overall), whereas Boston College has an adjusted efficiency margin of +0.03 (160th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down BC, with a projected final score of 85-60 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9441 (13th overall), whereas Boston College has a "Barthag" of .4513 (188th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Boston College 65.

