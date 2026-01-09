Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-4, 1-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (7-8, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

Rankings

Boston College Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 20th/18th SOS 193rd 28th SOR 240th 31st NET 196th 15th RPI 261st 33rd BPI 165th 8th KenPom 160th 15th Torvik 188th 13th EvanMiya 142nd 16th

Team Leaders

Boston College Louisville Points Donald Hand (15.5) Ryan Conwell (19.9) Rebounds Aidan Shaw (7.2) Sananda Fru (6.7) Assists Fred Payne (2.7) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Chase Forte (1.1) Ryan Conwell (1.3) Blocks Aidan Shaw (1.5) Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Boston College Louisville Points Per Game 69.5 89.2 Field Goal % 40.0 46.6 FGM/FGA Per Game 23.5/58.9 29.6/63.5 Three Point % 28.9 35.1 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.6/26.3 12.2/34.8 Free Throw % 68.3 77.4 FTM/FTA Per Game 14.8/21.7 17.8/23.0

Rebounding

Boston College Louisville Rebounds Per Game 39.1 42.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.1 13.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.0 28.9 Rebound Margin 1.3 8.2

Defense

Boston College Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.4 70.1 Opp. FG% 40.2 39.5 Opp. 3PT% 29.8 31.4 Steals Per Game 4.6 7.6 Blocks Per Game 5.1 3.5 Turnovers Forced Per Game 10.3 13.2

Ball Handling

Boston College Louisville Assists Per Game 11.1 18.1 Turnovers Per Game 10.6 11.7 Turnover Margin 0.3 1.5 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.04 1.55

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 98.4 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.7 (8th overall), whereas Boston College has a BPI rating of -0.8 (165th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 97 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 84-63 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.18 (15th overall), whereas Boston College has an adjusted efficiency margin of +0.03 (160th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down BC, with a projected final score of 85-60 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9441 (13th overall), whereas Boston College has a "Barthag" of .4513 (188th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Boston College 65.

