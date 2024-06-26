Watch: 'The Ville' Players Talk TBT Bracket Reveal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Basketball Tournament announced the full bracket for the 2024 iteration of the event on Wednesday, and the Louisville men's basketball alumni taking part now knows their exact draw to start the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament.
"The Ville" was chosen as the No. 2 seeded-team in the eight-team Louisville Regional, where games will be played at legendary Freedom Hall. They will open play against the seventh-seeded Bellarmine alumni team "UKnighted." Tip-off is set for Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
The winner of the matchup will face either No. 3 seed Sideline Cancer or No. 6 seed PUMA/VBL on Monday, July 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The Louisville Regional championship game will take place on Wednesday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
The winner of the Louisville Regional will face the winner of the Lexington Regional in the quarterfinals on either July 29 or 30 at a to-be-determined location. The TBT semifinals and championship game will take place in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 2 and August 4, respectively.
On Wednesday following the TBT bracket reveal, "The Ville" players Russ Smith and Peyton Siva, plus city of Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, met with the media to discuss the reveal and team as a whole.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Russ Smith, Peyton Siva and Mayor Craig Greenberg
Guard Peyton Siva
Guard Russ Smith
(Photo of Peyton Siva, Russ Smith via Ben J. Solo)
