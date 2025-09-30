Louisville Among Betting Favorites to Win ACC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be in the thick of football season, but the return of college basketball is just right around the corner. As of this writing, the Louisville men's basketball program is just 34 days away from their season-opener against South Carolina State.
Following a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, many in the college basketball world high on the Cardinals for the 2025-26 season. This includes several of the major sports books, who have started to release their betting odds when it comes to ACC Championship race.
As of Sept. 30, Bet365, Caesars and FanDuel all have Louisville with the second-best odds to win the conference. All three sports books have Duke as the preseason favorite.
Caesars is the highest on the Cardinals to win the ACC Championship, currently sitting at +210. Fanduel has Louisville at +220, while Bet365 has them at +300.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
Not long after the end of the season, Kelsey and his staff immediately got to work constructing next year's roster. They added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility.
Louisville's season-opener against South Carolina State is scheduled to kick for Saturday, Nov. 3 at the KFC Yum! Center.
