Two Cardinals Earn 2025-26 All-ACC Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the conclusion of the regular season, a pair of players for the Louisville men's basketball program have already started earning postseason accolades.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced their 2025-26 All-ACC Teams on Monday, with both Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell both being named. Conwell earned Second-Team All-ACC honors while Brown took home a Third-Team All-ACC selection, with the latter also being named to the All-Rookie Team.

Transferring to Louisville last offseason from Xavier, Conwell has been one of the top playmakers in the ACC, and is the league's most prolific three-point shooter.

Playing and starting in all but one of the Cardinals' 31 games this season, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound shooting guard has averaged the seventh-most points per game in the ACC at 18.7, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. While's he shot only 40.8 percent from the field, his 35.4 percentage on three-point tries is the eighth-most in the ACC. In fact, his 102 made threes and 288 attempted threes both led the conference.

Brown came to Louisville straight out of high school at the program's second-highest-rated signee in the modern recruiting era. While he's been limited by a lower back injury at times this season, he has been an electric playmaker when on the floor.

Playing in 21 games while starting 19, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard has put up the eighth-most points per game at 18.2, while also averaging the 10th-most assists per game with 4.7 - along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Similar to Conwell, Brown has only shot 41.0 percent from the field, but his 34.4 three-point shooting percentage is ninth in the ACC.

Brown also etched his name in the Louisville record book earlier this season. As part of an authoritative 118-77 win over NC State back on Feb. 9, he finished with 45 points to not only set the UofL single-game freshman scoring record, but tie the program's all-time single-game scoring record and all-time single-game made threes record (10).

Louisville (22-9, 11-7 ACC) will be back in action later this week when they kick off their run in the ACC Tournament. The sixth-seeded Cardinals will face either 11th-seeded SMU or 14th-seeded Syracuse in their opener, with tip-off set for Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Ryan Conwell, Mikel Brown Jr.: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

