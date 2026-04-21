7th Inning Stretch: Rivalry Week, Part Two (Week 11)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As Yogi Berry once said, it's starting to get late early for the Louisville baseball program.
The Cardinals (22-18, 7-11 ACC) once again had a losing week of baseball, winning their midweek rematch vs. Western Kentucky but dropping their series at Cal.
This was a week in which Louisville absolutely needed to go 4-0. Instead, not only have they lost 12 of their last 19 games, they have now dropped five straight series in ACC play to remain tied for 10th in the ACC standings.
There's no other way to put it: Louisville's margin for error moving forward is now zero. With just four weeks left in the regular season, at this current juncture, the Cardinals are in no way, shape or form an NCAA Tournament team.
Of course, pitching has been this problem's biggest hinderance. There's no need to get deeper into that again. But there have been moments where the hitting has struggled with runners on base and with two outs, and defense has also been touch-and-go as well. There's not a magic fix-it-all option for Dan McDonnell's squad at the moment.
Once again, Louisville is facing a critical week - and they're facing an opponent that would love to kick them while they'e down. They kick off the week with a home rematch against Kentucky, then stay at Jim Patterson Stadium for a weekend series vs. Clemson.
News & Notes
- Louisville remains out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.
- First baseman Tague Davis ranks first nationally in first in home runs with 24, first in runs batted in with 73, second in slugging percentage at 0.911, second in total bases with 143, 16th in total hits with 51.
- Left-handed pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz ranks 12th nationally in games started at 10.
- Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks 14th nationally in stolen bases with 26.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Apr. 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST vs. Kentucky (ACC Network/93.9 The Ville)
- Friday, Apr. 24 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Clemson (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
- Saturday, Apr. 25 at 7:00 p.m. EST vs. Clemson (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
- Sunday, Apr. 26 at 2:00 p.m. EST vs. Clemson (ACC Network/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Kentucky Wildcats
Head Coach (school record): Nick Mingione (321-204)
2026 Record (conference record): 26-12 (8-10 SEC)
All-Time Series Record: Kentucky Leads 67-50-1
Top Hitters:
- INF Ethan Hindle (38 GP, 38 GS): .279/.425/.589, 7 HR, 35 RBI, 13 2B, 3 3B, 23 BB, 12 SB
- OF Jayce Tharnish (38 GP, 38 GS): .353/.427/.481, 3 HR, 24 RBI, 7 2B, 2 3B, 16 BB, 24 SB
- INF Luke Lawrence (38 GP, 38 GS): .343/.472/.464, 3 HR, 25 RBI, 8 2B, 21 BB, 13 SB
Top Pitchers:
- RHP Jaxon Jelkin (10 APP, 10 GS): 3.22 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 58.2 IP, 66 K, 14 BB, .232 B/AVG
- RHP Nate Harris (9 APP, 9 GS): 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39.0 IP, 36 K, 20 BB, .229 B/AVG
- RHP Nile Adcock (17 APP, 0 GS): 3.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 22.1 IP, 31 K, 12 BB, .193 B/AVG
Clemson Tigers
Head Coach (school record): Erik Bakich (158-69)
2026 Record (conference record): 25-16 (6-12 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Clemson Leads 25-16
Top Hitters:
- C/OF Nate Savoie (41 GP, 41 GS): .341/.420/.640, 13 HR, 44 RBI, 10 2B, 18 BB, 5 SB
- C Jacob Jarrell (38 GP, 38 GS): .277/.383/.631, 15 HR, 38 RBI, 5 2B, 19 BB
- INF/OF Tryston McCladdie (37 GP, 37 GS): .312/.417/.532, 8 HR, 36 RBI, 7 2B, 22 BB, 15 SB
Top Pitchers:
- RHP Aidan Knaak (9 APP, 9 GS): 5.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43.0 IP, 70 K, 17 BB, .256 B/AVG
- LHP Michael Sharman (10 APP, 10 GS): 2.70 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 56.2 IP, 55 K, 10 BB, .197 B/AVG
- RHP Hayden Simmerson (12 APP, 0 GS): 3.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21.0 IP, 30 K, 5 BB, .133 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
UK
Clemson
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
NR
RPI
29th
39th
117th
SOS
46th
35th
104th
Home Record
17-5
16-7
17-8
Away Record
9-7
7-7
3-8
Neutral Record
0-0
2-2
2-2
Hitting:
UK
Clemson
UofL
Base on Balls
134th (178)
98th (188)
43rd (211)
Batting Average
113th (.281)
79th (.289)
19th (.314)
Home Runs
184th (31)
44th (55)
35th (59)
OBP
45th (.410)
105th (.391)
21st (.423)
Runs/Game
113th (6.9)
146th (6.6)
25th (8.4)
SLG
130th (.432)
77th (.465)
22nd (.516)
Pitching:
UK
Clemson
UofL
ERA
71st (4.81)
31st (4.26)
192nd (6.45)
Hits/9 Innings
44th (8.29)
23rd (7.76)
206th (10.26)
K/9 Inning
53rd (9.5)
19th (10.5)
63rd (9.3)
K/BB Ratio
92nd (2.06)
10th (3.12)
170th (1.67)
WHIP
67th (1.43)
10th (1.24)
228th (1.76)
BB/9 Innings
136th (4.62)
15th (3.37)
240th (5.59)
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(Photo of Griffin Crain: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic