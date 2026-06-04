Tague Davis Named a Dick Howser Trophy Finalist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville first baseman Tague Davis has been named a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced on Thursday. The award is presented annually to the top player in Division I college baseball.

Davis is one of five finalists to be named, joining UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, UC Santa Barbara pitcher Jackson Flora, Arizona State outfielder Landon Hairston and Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. EST during the College World Series.

As a sophomore this past season, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound first baseman put together arguably the best hitting season by an individual player in program history. Starting all 57 games, Davis hit .355/.443/.848 with 34 home runs, 98 RBI, 10 doubles and 36 walks. He's not the D1 leader in home runs and RBIs, both are Louisville single-season records, with the former also being an ACC single-season record, getting named the ACC Player of the Year as a result.

A native of Philadelphia, Davis burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2025. In 64 games and 62 starts, he hit .283 for a team-best 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, nine doubles and 35 walks. He set the Louisville freshman home run record (also previously held by Chris Dominguez with 15 in 2007), was a Third-Team All-ACC selection, and also earned a First-Team Freshman All-American nod from Perfect Game.

Coming out of high school, Davis was Louisville's second-highest ranked prospect in the Class of 2024. The son of former MLB veteran Ben Davis was ranked as the No. 112 recruit in the nation by Perfect Game, hitting .347 with six home runs and 37 RBI at the plate, and posting a 1.40 ERA in 50 innings from the mound as a senior.

Despite the explosive sophomore campaign from Davis, Louisville's 2026 season did not go as expected. Ranked in the preseason as the No. 8 team and starting 15-6, the Cardinals wound up finishing 30-27 and 13-17 in the ACC, eventually missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in six years.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Tague Davis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)