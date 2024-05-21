'25 Guard Acaden Lewis Secures Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey recently attended the Indianapolis leg of the Nike EYBL circuit this past weekend, and he left the session having extended an offer to a new Class of 2025 target.
Washington, D.C., Sidwell Friends School guard Acaden Lewis announced this past weekend that he had been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals. He now holds 24 total offers, with schools like Georgetown, Michigan, St. John's, Villanova and others having previously offered.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound combo guard is a consensus four-star prospect across the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as No. 67 in the country, according to ESPN. He comes in at No. 79 overall according to the 247Sports Composite.
Between the Memphis, Tenn. and Indianapolis stops on the Nike EYBL circuit, Lewis has been an impact playmaker for Team Durant. In 10 games, he has averaged, 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 27.3 minutes played.
Lewis was just as efficient at Sidwell Friends this past season as a junior. He averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while posting a shooting split of 48.4/33.0/83.0. He was named the 2023-24 District of Columbia MaxPreps Player of the Year for his efforts.
Lewis is now the 12th Class of 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville, and the 11th since Pat Kelsey took over as the head coach on Mar. 28.
(Photo of Acaden Lewis via Prep Hoops)
