Rule Change Recommendation Could Have Notable Implications for Louisville DE Clev Lubin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the 2026 college football season is still several months away, Louisville is already generating some big time expectations for it.

Not only did the Cardinals retain a lot of their top playmakers, they also are bringing in a highly-ranked transfer portal recruiting class. Then you take into account a manageable ACC schedule, and talks of potentially making the College Football Playoff have been aplenty.

Louisville will have an idea of their CFP worthiness right out of the gates. Their season-opener for year four under head coach Jeff Brohm is likely going to be a ranked matchup, as they will head to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. for a showdown against Ole Miss.

There won't be any shortage of talent between the Cardinals and Rebels, but according to current rules, one of UofL's most talented and productive players won't get to play the first half. After sustaining a targeting penalty in the second half of the Boca Raton Bowl last December, star edge rusher Clev Lubin has to sit the first half of season-opener against UM.

However, it appears that Lubin could be in line to get to play that first half.

On Thursday, the Division I Football Rules Subcommittee proposed a one-year modification to the targeting rule that would eliminate the carry over suspension for first time targeting violators. The recommendation can't be officially approved by the Division I FBS Oversight Committee until March, but Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reports that members of that committee do support the change.

Previously, if Lubin wanted to play in the first half against Ole Miss, he would have had to file an appeal. While it's unknown if the appeal would have been successful, he at least had a good case to win.

In the 27-22 win against the Rockets, Lubin and safety JoJo Evans combined for a tackle on running back Kenji Christian at the 8:17 mark of the fourth quarter. While Lubin did lead with the crown of his helmet, he made contact with the Christian's left shoulder pad. Per the NCAA rule book, three of the four indicators of targeting involve leading with the helmet to make "forcible contact at the head or neck area," which Lubin did not do.

I’m so tired of the CFB targeting rule man.



I mean what are we even doing? This is a hit to the shoulder pad.



Yesterday Ike Larsen had his career ended on this exact play today Clev Lubin’s day is ended.



On a hit to the shoulder. Cmon. Really?

pic.twitter.com/9uxHM5edmz — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) December 23, 2025

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Coastal Carolina, and put together a fantastic first season as a Cardinal. Starting all 13 games, he collected 61 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups. He earned Third-Team All-ACC honors for his efforts.

His 64 total quarterback pressures generated this past season, according to Pro Football Focus, were the most generated by a Louisville player in the PFF era (since 2014). It's also the fifth-most in all of the FBS and third-most in the Power Four, behind only Texas Tech's David Bailey (82) and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. (74).

In 2024 with the Chanticleers, Lubin's 12.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks not only led the team, but were fourth and third, respectively, in the Sun Belt. He also collected 44 total tackles (24 solo), three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, collecting First-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

The Suffern, N.Y. native actually started his career at Army, redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022 before transferring to Iowa Western (JUCO) for the 2023 season. There, Lubin earned First-Team NJCAA All-American honors after tallying 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles - all of which led the team - en route to the NJCAA D1 National Championship.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Clev Lubin: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky