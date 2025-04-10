Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Guard Adrian Wooley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed former Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley, it was announced Thursday.
Wooley is the first of three transfer newcomers for the 2025-26 season to be officially announced by the Cardinals. The Cardinals also landed Xavier guard Ryan Conwell and Virginia guard Isaac McKneely, but have yet to officially annouce them.
"Adrian was one of the nation's top producing freshman this past year," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. "He is a two-way player who can guard multiple positions. He is a dynamic scorer and playmaker with a high basketball IQ. As we did our background on him it was apparent that his approach, character and professionalism matches his talent.
"He has endeared himself to Card Nation already by being the first player to say 'Yes' in the portal, and that love will only grow when he puts the jersey on."
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard might have been just a true freshman this past season, but he made an immediate impact for the Owls, and was one of the best players in Conference-USA this season. Playing in all 33 games while starting all but one, Wooley averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while also shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent on three-point attempts.
Not only was Wooley named the Conference-USA Freshman of the Year, the Tuscaloosa, Ala. native also earned First-Team All-CUSA honors as well. Despite KSU being knocked out by Liberty in the semifinals of the conference tournament, he made the All-CUSA Tournament Team as well, totaling 45 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists over two games.
Roster construction for next year has been in full swing since the end of the 2024-25 season. Not only is UofL bringing in three transfers (so far), they are also welcoming a pair of Class of 2025 prospects in five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr. and four-star forward Sananda Fru, and were able to get guard J'Vonne Hadley to return for another season. It makes up for the fact that Louisville is is losing six players to graduation, and guard Koren Johnson to the portal.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
(Photo of Adrian Wooley via University of Louisville Athletics)
