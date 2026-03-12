Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami | ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a thrilling come-from behind win over SMU to kick off their run in the ACC Tournament, the Louisville men's basketball program has a rematch in store for their next postseason matchup, taking on Miami in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Earning the No. 6 for the ACC Tournament, the No. 24 AP-ranked Cardinals were nearly sent home early by the Mustangs in the second round. Trailing by a point in the final two minutes, Second-Team All-ACC guard Ryan Conwell hit a pair of clutch baskets down the stretch to give UofL a 62-58 win.

Conwell finished with a team-high 16 points, while Adrian Wooley added 14 points, and Isaac McKneely finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists - the latter two of which led the team. Second year head coach Pat Kelsey also moves to 3-1 in the ACC Tournament.

As for the Hurricanes, they clinched a double bye and the No. 3 seed in tournament thanks to a fantastic turnaround by first year head coach Jai Lucas. Inheriting a program that went just 7-24 last season and saw all 13 scholarship players depart, he has guided Miami to their most wins since reaching the Final Four during the 2022-23 season, and they tied for their most regular season wins ever.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

