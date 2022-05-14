Skip to main content

'23 California Guard A.J. Johnson Lands Louisville Offer

The west coast point guard has seen his stock rise tremendously after a standout performance out on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Now that he has had a couple months to get settled into his new role as the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, Kenny Payne is starting to identify some of the targets that he wants to pursue in the Class of 2023.

On the same that he re-upped on Xavier Booker's scholarship offer, Payne and the Cardinals also extended an offer out to fellow '23 prospect A.J. Johnson. It's his 16th Division I offer, joining Texas, Creighton, Texas Tech, Arizona State and others.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and coming in at 160-pounds, the point guard from Woodland Hills, Calif. had a solid junior year for Taft HS. He put up 16.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game, while also shooting 45.7 percent from the field.

Johnson also made an impression on coaches and scouts this past April at the Adidas 3SSB event for Jalen Green Elite. In four games, he totaled 34 points and 17 rebounds, while also shooting 14-22 from the field and 3-6 on threes.

"There aren’t many players who are just oozing untapped upside like A.J. Johnson," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote. "The big guard is all arms and legs right now with a frame that is still almost completely undeveloped. He can dance with his handle, shows potential as a shooter, plays with great pace, and has the fluidity to match."

Louisville currently has just one commitment in the 2023 class, coming from Louisville (Ky.) Male small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of A.J. Johnson via Courtside Hoops)

