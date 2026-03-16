Louisville's NCAA Tournament History: Breakdown, Records and Best Finishes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - March Madness is finally here. Later this week, the 2026 NCAA Tournament will officially begin, and the Louisville men's basketball program will kick off their second run in the Big Dance under head coach Pat Kelsey.

While we wait for the Cardinals to start dancing, get up to speed on UofL's rich history when it comes to play in the NCAA Tournament. Below is an overview of their history in the Big Dance, breakdowns of their records by seed and round, and a full list of their Final Four appearances and national championships:

*Editor's note: For this piece, I am going by Louisville's on-court results, which acknowledges their record from 2012-15 that was vacated by the NCAA.

A Breakdown of Louisville's NCAA Tournament History

For as rich of a history as Louisville has, for the first 19 years of the NCAA Tournament's existence, the Cardinals only made the Big Dance once, coming in 1951. However, this was also during a time where the NIT and NAIA Tournaments were considered more prestigious. Louisville made six appearances in these tournaments during this time, winning the NAIA in 1948 and NIT in 1956.

During their final nine years under head coach Peck Hickman, Louisville made the NCAA Tournament four times, including the program's first Final Four in 1959. Upon his retirement, the Cardinals made the Big Dance in John Dromo's first year as head coach, but then missed the next three. Dromo was forced intro early retirement following a midseason heart attack during the 1970-71 season - his fourth at the helm.

Following Dromo's retirement, Hickman, who at the time was Louisville's athletic director, hired Denny Crum to replace Dromo. Crum, a UCLA assistant under John Wooden, took the already highly regarded program to new heights.

Crum immediately took Louisville to the Final Four in 1972, becoming the first first-year head coach to do so. Eight years later, he helped guide the Cardinals to their first NCAA Championship in 1980, then did it again six years later in 1986.

In his 30 years as the head coach, Crum took Louisville to the NCAA Tournament 23 times, resulting in six Final Fours and the Cardinals' first two national championships. From 1978 to 1989, Crum's UofL hoops program made it to at least the Sweet 16 nine times.

After having a pair of first round exits and missing out on the Big Dance twice in his last four year, Crum announced his retirement after the 2000-01 season. So how do you replace a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer? By hiring another one in Rick Pitino.

While they made the Final Four in 2005, Pitino's first five years at Louisville were up-and-down. His other four seasons during this span were a pair of first weekend exits, and no NCAA bid at all.

But from 2007 to 2015, Pitino had Louisville in the NCAA Tournament every year. This included not only a Final Four in 2012, but the program's third national championship in 2013 the next season.

However, Louisville self-imposed a postseason ban in 2016 in the wake of the Andre McGee/Katina Powell sex scandal. Pitino got the Cards back to the NCAA Tournament in 2017, but was fired before the start of the 2018 season due to the Adidas corruption scandal.

After a bridge year for the 2018-19 season, Chris Mack was brought in from Xavier to be Louisville's head coach. The Cardinals made the NCAAs in his first season, but were a first round exit. After COVID cancelled the 2020 iteration, UofL then missed the 2021 version. Mack and Louisville mutually agreed to part ways midway through his fourth season in 2021-22.

Following two years under Kenny Payne, where Louisville was a disastrous 12-52, Kelsey was brought in from College of Charleston ahead of the 2024-25 season. His first year saw the Cards get back to the Big Dance for the first time in six years, although that resulted in a first round loss to Creighton.

Quick Facts

Total NCAA Tournament Appearances : 45

: 45 All-Time NCAA Tournament Record : 76-44

: 76-44 Sweet 16 Appearances : 21

: 21 Elite Eight Appearances : 14

: 14 Final Four Appearances : 10

: 10 National Championships: 3

Record Breakdowns by Seed and Round

Record as a Seed*

No. 1 : 12-2

: 12-2 No. 2 : 12-1

: 12-1 No. 3 : 9-4

: 9-4 No. 4 : 19-10

: 19-10 No. 5 : 4-2

: 4-2 No. 6 : 6-3

: 6-3 No. 7 : 0-3

: 0-3 No. 8 : 1-2

: 1-2 No. 9 : 0-1

: 0-1 No. 10 : 0-1

: 0-1 No. 11 : 0-1

: 0-1 No. 12-16: Never

Finishes as a Seed*

No. 1 : 1 Championship (2013), 1 Final Four (1983), 1 Elite Eight (2009)

: 1 Championship (2013), 1 Final Four (1983), 1 Elite Eight (2009) No. 2 : 2 Championship (1980, 1986), 1 Second Round (2017)

: 2 Championship (1980, 1986), 1 Second Round (2017) No. 3 : 1 Final Four (1982), 2 Sweet 16 (1979, 1994), 1 Elite Eight (2008)

: 1 Final Four (1982), 2 Sweet 16 (1979, 1994), 1 Elite Eight (2008) No. 4 : 2 Final Four (2005, 2012), 1 Elite Eight (2015), 3 Sweet 16 (1989, 1993, 2014), 3 Second Round (1981, 1990, 2003), 1 First Round (2011)

: 2 Final Four (2005, 2012), 1 Elite Eight (2015), 3 Sweet 16 (1989, 1993, 2014), 3 Second Round (1981, 1990, 2003), 1 First Round (2011) No. 5 : 2 Sweet 16 (1984, 1988)

: 2 Sweet 16 (1984, 1988) No. 6 : 1 Elite Eight (1997), 1 Sweet 16 (1996), 1 Second Round (2007)

: 1 Elite Eight (1997), 1 Sweet 16 (1996), 1 Second Round (2007) No. 7 : 3 First Round (1999, 2000, 2019)

: 3 First Round (1999, 2000, 2019) No. 8 : 1 Second Round (2010), 1 First Round (2025)

: 1 Second Round (2010), 1 First Round (2025) No. 9 : 1 First Round (2010)

: 1 First Round (2010) No. 10 : 1 First Round (2004)

: 1 First Round (2004) No. 11 : 1 First Round (1995)

: 1 First Round (1995) No. 12-16: Never

Record against a Seed*

No. 1 : 4-11

: 4-11 No. 2 : 3-4

: 3-4 No. 3 : 4-1

: 4-1 No. 4 : 5-0

: 5-0 No. 5 : 7-1

: 7-1 No. 6 : 4-1

: 4-1 No. 7 : 4-3

: 4-3 No. 8 : 5-2

: 5-2 No. 9 : 3-1

: 3-1 No. 10 : 1-3

: 1-3 No. 11 : 5-0

: 5-0 No. 12 : 4-2

: 4-2 No. 13 : 8-1

: 8-1 No. 14 : 2-0

: 2-0 No. 15 : 2-0

: 2-0 No. 16: 2-0

All-Time Record by Round

First Four : 0-0

: 0-0 First Round : 24-10

: 24-10 Second Round : 19-6

: 19-6 Region Semifinal : 14-13

: 14-13 Region Final : 10-4

: 10-4 Region Consolation : 2-3

: 2-3 National Semifinal : 3-7

: 3-7 National Championship : 3-0

: 3-0 National Consolation: 1-2

Modern Record by Round^

First Four : 0-0

: 0-0 Round of 64 : 19-8

: 19-8 Round of 32 : 14-5

: 14-5 Sweet 16 : 8-6

: 8-6 Elite Eight : 4-4

: 4-4 Final Four : 2-2

: 2-2 National Championship: 2-0

*Since seeding began in 1979

^Since tournament expanded to 64 in 1985

Final Four Appearances and National Championships

1959 : Louisville's first Final Four, and only under head coach Peck Hickman, came thanks to mainly due to the play of All-American Don Goldstein. Despite the Final Four being at Freedom Hall, the Cardinals fell to Jerry West's West Virginia squad.

: Louisville's first Final Four, and only under head coach Peck Hickman, came thanks to mainly due to the play of All-American Don Goldstein. Despite the Final Four being at Freedom Hall, the Cardinals fell to Jerry West's West Virginia squad. 1972 : Year one under head coach Denny Crum started with a bang, with consensus All-American Jim Price helping get Crum his first of six Final Fours. However, Crum and his Cards would fall to his mentor - John Wooden and UCLA.

: Year one under head coach Denny Crum started with a bang, with consensus All-American Jim Price helping get Crum his first of six Final Fours. However, Crum and his Cards would fall to his mentor - John Wooden and UCLA. 1975 : Led by MVC Player of the Year Junior Bridgeman, Louisville was able to get back to the Final Four in year four under Crum. However, once again, the Cards were bested by Wooden and his Bruins.

: Led by MVC Player of the Year Junior Bridgeman, Louisville was able to get back to the Final Four in year four under Crum. However, once again, the Cards were bested by Wooden and his Bruins. 1980 : You never forget your first. Darrell Griffith, a Louisville native and the program's best all-time player, finally gets the Cardinals to the mountaintop with a 59-54 victory over UCLA.

: You never forget your first. Darrell Griffith, a Louisville native and the program's best all-time player, finally gets the Cardinals to the mountaintop with a 59-54 victory over UCLA. 1982 : After helping Griffith win it all in 1980, Derek Smith - the Metro Conference Player of the Year from the season before - guides Louisville back to the Final Four. However, Patrick Ewing's Georgetown squad takes them down in the Superdome.

: After helping Griffith win it all in 1980, Derek Smith - the Metro Conference Player of the Year from the season before - guides Louisville back to the Final Four. However, Patrick Ewing's Georgetown squad takes them down in the Superdome. 1983 : One season later, Milt Wagner and Lancaster Gordon get Louisville right back to the Final Four. In one of the most watched non-championship matchups ever, the Cardinals fell to the Houston's "Phi Slama Jama" team.

: One season later, Milt Wagner and Lancaster Gordon get Louisville right back to the Final Four. In one of the most watched non-championship matchups ever, the Cardinals fell to the Houston's "Phi Slama Jama" team. 1986 : Led by Wagner, Billy Thompson and freshman phenom Pervis Ellison, Louisville was able to secure their second ever national championship with a 72-69 over Mike Krzyzewski and Duke

: Led by Wagner, Billy Thompson and freshman phenom Pervis Ellison, Louisville was able to secure their second ever national championship with a 72-69 over Mike Krzyzewski and Duke 2005 : Louisville's longest Final Four drought in program history was finally snapped in year five under head coach Rick Pitino, thanks to the efforts of Francisco Garcia, Larry O'Bannon and Taquan Dean. However, the Cardinals fell to Deron Williams and Illinois.

: Louisville's longest Final Four drought in program history was finally snapped in year five under head coach Rick Pitino, thanks to the efforts of Francisco Garcia, Larry O'Bannon and Taquan Dean. However, the Cardinals fell to Deron Williams and Illinois. 2012 : A somewhat underwhelming team in the regular season, Louisville caught fire in the postseason, en route to an improbable run to the Final Four. They ultimately fell to in-state rival and eventual champion Kentucky.

: A somewhat underwhelming team in the regular season, Louisville caught fire in the postseason, en route to an improbable run to the Final Four. They ultimately fell to in-state rival and eventual champion Kentucky. 2013: Pitino's lone championship and Louisville's third title in program history came on the heels of their surprise run the season before. Led by program greats Russ Smith and Peyton Siva, the Cardinals took down Michigan 82-76 at the Georgia Dome to win it all.

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(Photo of Peyton Siva: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)

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