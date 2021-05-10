Angel McCoughtry Suffers Torn ACL, Meniscus in WNBA Preseason

The greatest player in Louisville women's basketball history is likely sidelined for the entire 2021 WNBA season.

(Photo of Angel McCoughtry: Mary Holt - USA TODAY Sports)

LAS VEGAS - Former Louisville star and current Las Vegas Aces guard/forward Angel McCoughtry has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee, the organization announced Monday. She suffered the knee injury in Saturday's WNBA preseason game at the Los Angeles Sparks.

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound wing injured her knee grabbing an offensive rebound just 2 minutes, 49 seconds into the contest, and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game.

McCoughtry is heading into her second year with the Aces after signing with them in free agency prior to last season. She averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds last season, helping lead Las Vegas to the WNBA Finals, losing to Seattle in a three-game sweep.

The Baltimore native spent the first ten years of her career with the Atlanta Dream, after she was drafted by them with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft. She was named an All-Star five times, and helped lead Atlanta to three WNBA Finals appearances, averaging 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 285 career games with the Dream.

McCoughtry is widely regarded to be the best player in Louisville women's basketball history. She is the program's leader in points (2,779), rebounds (1,261), and steals (481), is a three-time WBCA All-American, and helped lead the Cardinals to their first national championship game appearance in 2009 - losing to UConn 76-54.

