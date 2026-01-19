Louisville Men's Basketball Falls in Week 11 of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was another imperfect week for the Louisville men's basketball program, and this time, it did impact their standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Cardinals (13-5, 1-1 ACC) garnered 195 points in week 11 of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 20 in the previous poll to No. 23 this week. Louisville has been ranked in every poll so far this season, peaking as high as No. 6 overall, but have not had a perfect week of play since mid-December.

It was an up-and-down showing for Louisville this past week. They fell behind 14-0 early in a home matchup against Virginia this past Tuesday, eventually succumbing to them 79-70. But then in their most recent game, a road showdown at Pitt, they scored the first 13 points en route to a 100-59 blowout victory.

Next up, Louisville has a few extra days off before returning home to the KFC Yum! Center for a matchup against Virginia Tech. Tip-off against the Hokies is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 11)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Arizona (1,525 - 61)

2. UConn (1,419)

3. Michigan (1,377)

4. Purdue (1,318)

5. Duke (1,296)

6. Houston (1,217)

7. Nebraska (1,207)

8. Gonzaga (1,103)

9. Iowa State (1,001)

10. Michigan St. (998)

11. Illinois (893)

12. Texas Tech (805)

13. BYU (791)

14. Virginia (713)

15. Vanderbilt (656)

16. Florida (651)

17. Alabama (571)

18. Clemson (449)

19. Kansas (305)

20. Arkansas (298)

21. Georgia (263)

22. North Carolina (220)

23. Louisville (195)

24. Saint Louis (187)

25. Miami of Ohio (99)

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 64, St. John's 64, Iowa 30, Kentucky 27, Tennessee 20, Utah St. 15, UCF 14, Miami 10, George Mason 10, Saint Mary's 5, SMU 3, Villanova 3, Texas A&M 2, NC State 1.

(Photo of Vangelis Zougris: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

