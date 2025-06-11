Report: Louisville to Face Arkansas in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will be facing and old foe of theirs for this upcoming season's ACC/SEC Challenge.
Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals will face John Calipari, Kenny Payne and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The date, tip-off time and TV designation have yet to be determined.
In their first year under Calipari following his departure from Kentucky, Arkansas had a very up-and-down 2024-25 season. They started the year at 11-2, only to start 0-5 in SEC play before finishing 20-13 heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Hogs were able to take down Bill Self and Kansas in the first round, upset Rick Pitino and St. John's in the second round, before falling to Texas tech in the Sweet Sixteen.
Louisville and Arkansas have split their all-time series at four games a piece, with the Razorbacks claiming an 80-54 win in the Maui Invitational back on Nov. 21, 2022 in their last matchup. The Cardinals have plenty of experience with John Calipari as well, as Coach Cal is 19-8 all-time against UofL, including a 13-3 record during his 15 years at UK.
Of course, Payne, who was fired as the head coach at Louisville following a disastrous two-year tenure, was hired to be Calipari's lead assistant. Payne went 12-52 as the head coach of the Cardinals prior to being dismissed in March of 2024.
Arkansas is the seventh known non-conference opponent that Louisville will face in the 2025-26 season. The Cardinals will host Kentucky on Nov. 11, take on Indiana on Dec. 6 from Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis, host Memphis on Dec. 13 for the start of a six-year series, then travel to Tennessee for the second half of a home-and-home on Dec. 16.
They will also face Cincinnati at Freedom Hall for the start of a two-year neutral site home-and-home on a to-be-determined date. Additionally, they will host Kansas on Oct. 24 for a preseason exhibition.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
Not long after the end of the season, Kelsey and his staff immediately got to work constructing next year's roster. They added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Sam Upshaw Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky