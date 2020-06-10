Class of 2021 PG Bobby Pettiford Jr. commits to Louisville

Ever since Bryce Hopkins committed to the Cardinals, many have been anticipating who and when the next commitment would be. When the small forward out of Oak Park, IL gave his verbal commitment on Nov. 10 of last year, he became the first and so far only pledge for the Louisville men's basketball program in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Exactly seven months since Hopkins' pledge, head coach Chris Mack, and the rest of the coaching staff finally got some good recruiting news as it pertains to next year's class. Four-star Class of 2021 point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. has committed to the University of Louisville, making the announcement Wednesday on Instagram.

Before deciding on Louisville, Pettiford also considered Providence, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect is the No. 5 prospect in the state of North Carolina, the No. 13 point guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 92 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

His recruitment was primarily led by assistant coach Dino Gaudio, with Pettiford receiving an offer last month following a virtual visit with Gaudio and Mack the week before.

After the offer, his recruitment opened up a bit and Pettiford started getting more recognition and attention. Just four days ago, he made the jump from a three-star prospect to a four-star according to 247Sports.

It's not hard to see why. In his junior season for South Granville HS in Creedmoor (NC), he averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game over 31 games played in his junior year.

