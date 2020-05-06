Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guard Jaden Bradley

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2022 guard Jaden Bradley, he announced Wednesday.

It might be early in the process for the 2022 recruiting cycle, but Bradley has already established himself as one of the premier talents in the class.

A six-foot-three, 170-pound point guard for Cannon HS in Charlotte, Bradley is the top prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 8 talent in the Class of 2022. He has already compiled an extensive offer sheet, including schools like North Carolina, Kansas, Florida State and others.

A five-star prospect, he is the epitome of a player who makes everyone around him better with decision making and playmaking ability on both end of the court. Not only that, but he can score from anywhere on the floor. In his sophomore season, he averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assist and 2.5 steals a game.

Bradley is only the third prospect from the Class of 2021 to receive an offer from the Louisville Cardinals, following small forwards Brandon Miller & D'Ante Davis. He is also the second prospect from the North Carolina area to receive a Louisville offer today, following Class of 2021 point guard Bobby Pettiford, Jr.

