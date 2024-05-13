Louisville Offers Top-Five '26 Prospect Caleb Holt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program and new head coach Pat Kelsey have dished out a fair amount of scholarship offers over the last few weeks, and that now includes one of the top high school players in the country regardless of class.
Hunstville (Ala.) Buckhorn guard/forward Caleb Holt, a consensus top-five player in the Class of 2026, announced Monday that he has been extended an offer to play for the Cardinals. He currently holds 19 offers, with Kansas, Tennessee, Houston, Alabama, Georgia Tech and others having previously offered.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing is regarded as a top-five prospect in the 2026 cycle by all four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 3 player in the nation by both 247Sports and On3. His 0.9988 rating in the 247Sports Composite is tied for the 10th-best among all combined prospects in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.
Holt's play on the court more than justifies his lofty status as a prospect. During his sophomore season for Buckhorn, he averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.4 assists per game, and helped guide the Bucks to a 29-5 record and the Class 6A state championship. Not only was he named the 2023-24 Alabama MaxPreps Player of the Year, he was a 2023-24 MaxPreps Sophomore First-Team All-American.
Holt is the third Class of 2026 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals under Kelsey, following Montverde (Fla.) Academy wing Kayden Allen and Richmond (Va.) John Marshall center Latrell Almond.
(Photo via USA Basketball)
