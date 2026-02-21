ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has been on a roll recently, but saw their momentum come to a halt in their last time out. Facing SMU in Dallas for a rematch this past Tuesday, they could not pull off the regular season sweep, falling 95-85 to see their five-game winning streak get snapped.
Next up, the Cardinals will make their return to the KFC Yum! Center, taking on Georgia Tech in their penultimate home game of the regular season. Tip-off against the Yellow Jackets is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. EST.
With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Friday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Georgia Tech. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.
On the Louisville side of things, they once again have a clean bill of health, as no one has an injury designation on the first report. It's the fifth straight injury report where the Cardinals have no players listed.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- N/A
QUESTIONABLE
- N/A
PROBABLE
- N/A
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
OUT
- #6 Mouhamed Sylla
- #32 Dyllan Thompson
QUESTIONABLE
- N/A
PROBABLE
- N/A
