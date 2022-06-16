Louisville Reaches Out to Several '24 Prospects on First Day of Contact Period

Wednesday marked the first day that men's basketball coaches could make personal contact with 2024 prospects, and the Cardinals took full advantage of it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wednesday was a big day in terms of the men's college basketball recruiting calendar. It marked the first day where prospects in the Class of 2024 could receive unlimited personal contact and recruiting materials from coaches

As you can imagine, Louisville took full advantage of this. According to On3's Joe Tipton and Jamie Shaw, the Cardinals' staff reached out to three different 2024 prospects on the first day of the contact period: Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon small forward Trentyn Flowers, Lexington (S.C.) HS shooting guard Cam Scott and Montverde (Fla.) Academy small forward Amier Ali.

Flowers is the highest-ranked prospect of the three, coming in as the No. 8 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-8, 180-pound wing had an extremely productive freshman campaign for Huntington (W.Va) Prep, averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game. He transferred to Sierra Canyon midway through his sophomore year.

Scott isn't too far behind Flowers, with the 247Sports Composite ranking him as the No. 26 player in the nation. The 6-foot-5, 165-pound shooting guard also had a phenomenal freshman campaign, putting up 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He helped lead Team United to a U15 Peach Jam Championship in 2021, and was a US Men's National Team U16 tryout participant.

Ali is also an elite prospect, ranking as the No. 35 prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. During the first two legs of this year's Nike EYBL circuit in Orlando and Indianapolis, the 6-foot-8, 175-pound wing put up 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for Houston Hoops' U17 team, while also shooting nearly 32 percent from beyond the arc.

So far, head coach Kenny Payne has extended scholarship offers to just three prospects in the class: Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon shooting guard Isaiah Elohim, Modesto (Calif.) Christian shooting guard Jamari Phillips and Tampa (Fla.) Catholic small forward Karter Knox - all of whom rank in the top-10 nationally.

(Photo of Trentyn Flowers: Dan Fritz via On3)

