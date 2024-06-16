Louisville Reaches Out to Multiple '26 Prospects on First Day of Contact Period
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Saturday was a big day in terms of the men's college basketball recruiting calendar. It marked the first day where prospects in the Class of 2026 could receive unlimited personal contact and recruiting materials from coaches.
As you can imagine, Louisville took full advantage of this.
According toOn3's Joe Tipton and Jamie Shaw, Made Hoops' Travis Graf and 24/7 High School Hoops, the Cardinals' staff reached out to 13 different 2026 prospects on the first day of the contact period.
Every one of the '26 prospects that head coach Pat Kelsey and Co. reached out to were regarded as a four-star prospect or better in at least one of the four major recruiting services. This included three five star prospects in Montverde (Fla.) academy forward Kayden Allen, New Market (Ala.) Buckhorn guard Caleb Holt, and Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic guard Jordan Smith Jr.
Below is the full list of 2026 prospects whom Louisville made contact with, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Kayden Allen
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds
School: Montverde (Fla.) Academy
Highest National Ranking (Service): 5th (On3)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9946 (15th)
Latrell Allmond
Position: Power Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-8, 205 pounds
School: Richmond (Va.) John Marshall
Highest National Ranking (Service): 34th (247Sports)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9847 (36th)
TreVaun Clark
Position: Small Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 180 pounds
School: San Antonio (Tex.) Karen Wagner
Highest National Ranking (Service): 40th (On3)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Caleb Holt
Position: Small Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds
School: New Market (Ala.) Buckhorn
Highest National Ranking (Service): 3rd (On3, 247Sports)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9990 (3rd)
Markus Kerr
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Julius L. Chambers
Highest National Ranking (Service): 78th (Rivals)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jacob Lanier
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 165 pounds
School: Maumelle (Ar.) HS
Highest National Ranking (Service): 33rd (ESPN)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9834 (43rd)
R.J. Livingston
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 160 pounds
School: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman
Highest National Ranking (Service): 103rd (Rivals)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Dean Rueckert
Position: Small Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 170 pounds
School: Provo (Ut.) Timpview
Highest National Ranking (Service): 28th (247Sports)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9819 (47th)
Qayden Samuels
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 175 pounds
School: District Heights (Mary.) Bishop McNamara
Highest National Ranking (Service): 27th (247Sports)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9851 (33rd)
Jordan Smith Jr.
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 170 pounds
School: Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic
Highest National Ranking (Service): 7th (Rivals)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9957 (12th)
Gabriel Sularski
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds
School: Lisle (Ill.) Lemont
Highest National Ranking (Service): 61st (247Sports)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9725 (70th)
Anthony Thompson
Position: Small Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 185 pounds
School: Hudson (Oh.) Western Reserve Academy
Highest National Ranking (Service): 13th (Rivals)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Gabe Weis
Position: Small Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 170 pounds
School: Springfield (Ky.) Washington County
Highest National Ranking (Service): 67th (On3)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9746 (65th)
