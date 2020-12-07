SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville Men's Basketball Cracks AP Top 25

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Carlik Jones, JJ Traynor: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

NEW YORK - Following their 4-0 start to begin the 2020-21 season, the Louisville men's basketball program has jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after being unranked in the preseason.

The Cardinals are now ranked as the No. 25 team in the country for the AP Top 25's first poll of the 2020-21 regular season, previously finding themselves in the "Receiving Votes" category for the first two weeks of the season.

All team activities are currently indefinitely paused "due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program", leading the program to cancel their most recent game vs. UNC Greensboro.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 3)

*First place votes in parenthesis

1. Gonzaga - 1,518 (54)

2. Baylor - 1,470 (7)

3. Iowa - 1,385

4. Michigan State - 1,296

5. Kansas - 1,195

6. Illinois - 1,104

7. Houston - 1,090

8. Creighton - 1,068

9. Villanova - 1,033

10. Duke - 954

11. West Virginia - 918

12. Tennessee - 767

T-13. Wisconsin - 750

T-13. Texas - 750

15. Virginia Tech - 688

16. North Carolina - 547

17. Texas Tech - 541

18. Virginia - 474

19. Richmond - 419

20. Florida State - 350

21. Rutgers - 293

22. Ohio State - 287

23. Arizona State - 218

24. San Diego State - 123

25. Louisville - 122

Others receiving votes:

Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma State 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, Connecticut 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington State 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1

Comments

Basketball

