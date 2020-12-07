Louisville Men's Basketball Cracks AP Top 25
(Photo of Carlik Jones, JJ Traynor: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
NEW YORK - Following their 4-0 start to begin the 2020-21 season, the Louisville men's basketball program has jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after being unranked in the preseason.
The Cardinals are now ranked as the No. 25 team in the country for the AP Top 25's first poll of the 2020-21 regular season, previously finding themselves in the "Receiving Votes" category for the first two weeks of the season.
All team activities are currently indefinitely paused "due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program", leading the program to cancel their most recent game vs. UNC Greensboro.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 3)
*First place votes in parenthesis
1. Gonzaga - 1,518 (54)
2. Baylor - 1,470 (7)
3. Iowa - 1,385
4. Michigan State - 1,296
5. Kansas - 1,195
6. Illinois - 1,104
7. Houston - 1,090
8. Creighton - 1,068
9. Villanova - 1,033
10. Duke - 954
11. West Virginia - 918
12. Tennessee - 767
T-13. Wisconsin - 750
T-13. Texas - 750
15. Virginia Tech - 688
16. North Carolina - 547
17. Texas Tech - 541
18. Virginia - 474
19. Richmond - 419
20. Florida State - 350
21. Rutgers - 293
22. Ohio State - 287
23. Arizona State - 218
24. San Diego State - 123
25. Louisville - 122
Others receiving votes:
Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma State 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, Connecticut 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington State 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1
