Cards in the WNBA: 2021 Midseason Update

Taking a look at how former Louisville women's basketball players are currently performing across the WNBA's 21 season through the halfway mark.

(Photo of Jazmine Jones: Adam Hunger - Associated Press)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game now in the rear view mirror, and the second half of 2021 WNBA season is set to begin.

In the first half, several former Louisville women's basketball players make an impact across the association. As of Jul. 18, there have been four former Cardinals play in a WNBA regular season game this year: Dana Evans, Myisha Hines-Allen, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook.

While still technically a part of the New York Liberty, guard Asia Durr was placed on the full-season suspended list earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19, and will miss her second consecutive season due to the virus.

Angel McCoughtry might be listed on the roster for the Las Vegas Aces, but she will not be taking part in the 2021 season. During the Aces' lone preseason game, the forward suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee less than three minutes into the game.

But as for the active former Cards, how have they performed in the WNBA up to roughly the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Jul. 17, 2021

Dana Evans

Position: Point/Shooting Guard

Team: Chicago Sky

Measurables: 5-foot-6, 145-pounds

Years at UofL: 2017-21

2021 Stats (19 games, 0 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 2.2 0.2 0.8 24.3% 33.3% 94.4%

It's a tad unusual to see a rookie get traded a few games into the season, but that's exactly what happened to Evans. After just six games with the Dallas Wings, the former second round pick was dealt to the Chicago Sky. This trade was a win-win for Evans, as she is now half an hour from her hometown of Gary, Ind., and there are more minutes available for her with the Sky. While she still is just averaging 6.3 minutes and 2.8 points per game in Chicago, it more opportunity than she had in Dallas.

Myisha Hines-Allen

Position: Forward

Team: Washington Mystics

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds

Years at UofL: 2014-18

2020-21 Stats (8 games, 7 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT FT% 14.0 7.1 2.3 41.3% 31.3% 77.8%

While most her numbers are a tick down from her career year last season, Hines-Allen was still having a solid year through the first eight games of the season. However, on Jun. 17 against the Atlanta Dream, she suffered a left knee injury and was diagnosed with a patella tendon strain. She has not been lost for the season, but she has yet to return to the court since her injury.

Jazmine Jones

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: New York Liberty

Measurables: 6-foot, 160-pounds

Years at UofL: 2016-20

2020-21 Stats (21 games, 0 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 7.1 2.8 1.4 38.1% 39.% 72.5%

Her aggregate production during her second year in the league might be less than that of her rookie campaign, but the stats show she is a valuable contributor. She has developed into the go-to player off the bench in the absence of Sabrina Ionescu, and actually has the second-highest scoring rate per 36 minutes (18.2ppg) and points per 100 possessions (24.9) on the Liberty, both behind Ionescu.

Kylie Shook

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: New York Liberty

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 200-pounds

Years at UofL: 2016-20

2020-21 Stats (21 games, 19 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 6.9 5.1 1.8 45.2% 37.7% 66.7%

Exclusively coming off of the bench during her rookie year, Shook was elevated to the starting rotation for her second year in the league with the Liberty. While her overall scoring output has taken a tumble, she still is still a good stretch four. She not only is fourth on the team in rebounding, but her three-point shooting mark is good for third.

