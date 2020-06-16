Louisville Report
Louisville offers Class of 2021 center Gabe Wiznitzer

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to four-star Class of 2021 center Gabe Wiznitzer, he announced Monday.

A 6-foot-11 & 240-pound prospect hailing from Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Wiznitzer is the No. 4 player in the state of Virginia and the No. 123 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.

He has quickly compiled an extensive offer sheet, with Louisville becoming the 19th D1 program to extend an offer. Clemson, DePaul, Iowa, LSU, West Virginia and others are among those currently pursuing the big man.

When you have a frame as large as Wiznitzer's, it's not hard to understand why so many programs are interested. He is a strong finisher, has a solid assortment of post moves, and his size & wingspan make him a great rim protector on the other end.

In theory he could join the Cards this Fall, as he qualifies for the Class of 2020. But he tells 247Sports that he plans to stay in the current class and develop his body for the next level.

Wiznitzer is the 26th uncommitted 2021 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals and the sixth big man. Louisville currently boasts two commitments from the class: four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins & four-star point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr.

Comments

Basketball

