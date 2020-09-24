SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville Men's Basketball Program to Lead Peaceful Demonstration for Breonna Taylor

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Protests and demonstrations continue around the city of Louisville following an indictment in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, and the Louisville men's basketball program will also be contributing to the cause.

On a flyer tweeted by senior forward center Malik Williams, the Cardinals announced they will be holding a peaceful demonstration on Friday, Sept. 25 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the south end of Cardinal Stadium. This was also tweeted out by graduate transfer guard Charles Minlend.

"Join Louisville men's basketball as we take an initial step towards promoting a safer, more united community for all," the flyer said. "We invite you to join us in a peaceful demonstration in the name of Breonna Taylor and positive change for the future."

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted just one of the three officers involved in the March 13 shooting of Taylor, a black woman killed inside her apartment by the Louisville Metro Police Department following a "no-knock" search warrant.

Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, whereas neither Detective Myles Cosgrove or Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly were indicted. A $15,000 cash bond was set for Hankison, and he has since been arrested and posted bail.

"This announcement is a reminder that we must recommit to pursuing racial justice and pushing for changes in law enforcement, our legal system, public policy and our educational curricula," Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement following the indictment. "Change will not come easy We acknowledge that the path of progress has seldom run smoothly and we more determined than ever to seek racial equity and justice."

(Photo of Malik Williams, David Johnson: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

