UofL Pres. & AD Release Statements Following Indictment in Breonna Taylor Case

University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and athletic director Vince Tyra have both released statements following an indictment in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

"Today, a grand jury indicted one of the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, but not on charges related to her killing," Dr. Bendapudi said in her statement. "While I am pleased this police officer will be tried for the unnecessary violence he caused that night, I am disappointed that our justice system allows these atrocities to occur all too often with relatively little consequence."

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted just one of the three officers in the March 13 shooting of Taylor, a black woman killed inside her apartment by the Louisville Metro Police Department following a "no-knock" search warrant.

Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, whereas neither Detective Myles Cosgrove or Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly were indicted. A $15,000 cash bond was set for Hankison and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Hankison has since been arrested and posted bail, per WHAS11 in Louisville.

"This announcement is a reminder that we must recommit to pursuing racial justice and pushing for changes in law enforcement, our legal system, public policy and our educational curricula," Dr. Bendapudi continued in her statement. "Change will not come easy We acknowledge that the path of progress has seldom run smoothly and we more determined than ever to seek racial equity and justice."

Athletic director Vince Tyra echoed similar sentiments in his statement, implying that he also did not feel that justice was served.

"Today's announcement by State of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of charges against officer Brett Hankison related to the killing of Breonna Taylor will not bring closure to our community in pain and certainly not to Breonna's loved ones," Tyra said in his statement.

"While the judicial system will determine accountability in the months ahead, I feel for all of out student-athletes, coaches and staff, especially for those who believe that justice has not been served today. We are providing resources and support to anyone in Louisville Athletics who needs it as noted in President Bendapudi's earlier communication. We are a family, and on days like today, families must lean on each other."

Due to ongoing protests in the city of Louisville and the discretion of the University of Louisville athletic department, Tyra did not rule out potentially postponing or cancelling future competitions in any of UofL's fall sports.

"It is my sincere hope that any protests are peaceful in our beloved city and that the voices of those in pain and anger are heard loudly," Tyra stated. "We will continue to monitor developments in the hours and days ahead and make any necessary adjustments to our athletics training or competition schedules if warranted.

He is far from the only person within the program to react to today's events, as several current & former Louisville athletes have taken to social media have taken to social media to express their feelings about the indictment.

"Today is a difficult day for the city of Louisville, the University of Louisville, the athletic department and for all of those impacted by today's announcement," Tyra stated. "Our thoughts are with you."

(Photo of Dr. Neeli Bendapudi: Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

