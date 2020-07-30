Louisville Report
Carlik Jones ready for leadership role for Louisville

samdraut

Carlik Jones is ready to take on a leadership role in his final season of college basketball.

The reigning Big South Player of the Year committed to Louisville in April as a graduate transfer from Radford. In 2019-20, Jones averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

“It is a different feeling coming to a Power-5 school and still coming in and expected to be a leader to a young team,” Jones said. “It’s exciting because at Radford I wasn’t the oldest or considered higher class.”

The 6-foot-1 brings proven scoring to a Louisville backcourt.

Jones shot 48.8% from the field and made 40.9% of his attempts behind the arc last season.

He sees his role as being a veteran that can help in any possible to help the team win.

“If it’s scoring, it’s scoring. If it’s assisting, it’s assists. If it’s diving on the floor, basically doing whatever I can to win,” Jones said. “I can have two points, one assist, one rebound, but if it says ‘Louisville won’ at the end of the game, I’m all for it.”

In a recent teleconference, Louisville head coach Chris Mack said Jones plays with confidence.

Jones believes his strength is making everyone around him better by instilling confidence into his teammates. He says it’s hard to win if everyone isn’t on board.

Jones isn’t the only veteran added to the roster this offseason.

Charles Minlend, a graduate transfer from San Francisco, joined Louisville this offseason.

The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 14.4 points and 4.7 rebounds last season.

Jones jokingly calls Minlend an “old man.”

The two have lockers next to each other and have talked about the transition to Louisville for their final year of college basketball.

“He [Minlend] has an old man game, but it is unique,” Jones said. “I like his work ethic. It’s good having a veteran guy who understands the game. He can teach the team we have.”

The two graduate transfers assume the role of leaders this season. 

