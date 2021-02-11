Carlik Jones Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

The graduate transfer guard is just one of three ACC players to make the list.

(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men's basketball guard Carlik Jones has been named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Men's Trophy Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. The award is presented to the nation's top men's and women's college basketball player.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound graduate transfer from Radford, Jones is one of just three Atlantic Coast Conference players on the list, joining Pitt's Justin Champagnie and Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado. 30 overall players were named to the team.

As of Feb. 11, the Cincinnati native is fourth in the ACC in scoring with 17.4 points per game, third in assists with 4.9, and is fifth in assist/turnover ratio at 2.06, while also securing 5.6 rebounds. Combined with Radford and Louisville, he has 97 career double-figure scoring efforts, including the last 37 consecutive games (15 this year).

The Midseason Team will be trimmed to 10 national semifinalists on Mar. 4, and then four finalists on Mar. 16. The 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four on Apr. 4.

Louisville currently sports an 11-4 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is a home matchup against Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Tipoff will be at 6:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

Related Content:

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp