Pitt at Louisville Postponed, Chris Mack Tests Positive for COVID-19

The head coach of the Cardinals will be forced to miss their next scheduled contest at Virginia Tech.
(Photo of Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C - Yet another game is getting pushed back as a result of the latest pause from the Louisville men’s basketball program.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday night that the Cardinals’ home matchup vs. Pitt, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10, has been postponed.

The league stated that the postponement of the game against the Cavaliers followed a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Louisville program, as was the case for their recently postponed games at Syracuse and Virginia.

Louisville also announced that head coach Chris Mack was “among those” who tested positive for the virus, and that he was experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue to communicate with the team virtually, but due to established ACC protocols, will miss the next game at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 13. Assistant coach Dino Gaudio will assume head coaching duties against the Hokies.

As a result of the latest postponements, the Cardinals now have five games that require rescheduling: their home games against NC State, Boston College and Pitt; as well as their road trips to Syracuse and Virginia.

This is the second time that Louisville has experienced a pause due to the virus. They had to briefly pause team activities back in December, and a result, had to cancel their matchup with UNC Greensboro while postponing their games vs. NC State and at Wisconsin, with the latter eventually getting rescheduled and played.

Their matchups vs. Boston College and Georgia Tech also have had to be postponed due to COVID, albeit due to issues within the respective programs. The rematch vs. the Eagles has yet to be rescheduled, while the contest against the Yellow Jackets was played this past Monday.

Louisville currently sports an 11-4 on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play. Tipoff at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 13 is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

