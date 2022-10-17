Louisville Guard Chrislyn Carr Named to Lieberman Award Watch List

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball guard Chrislyn Carr is one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award.



Carr comes to Louisville after spending the 2021-22 season at Syracuse. With the Orange, she started in all 29 games and led the team in field goal percentage (.440) and was second on the team in points per game (14.2). Prior to Syracuse, she began her college career at Texas Tech. While with the Red Raiders, she was named the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was a two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (2019, 2020).



Carr was most recently ranked No. 15 in ESPN's Transfer Rankings. She was joined by fellow Cardinal Morgan Jones, who was ranked No. 7. Louisville is one of three teams to have two transfers ranked in the Top-15.



Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.



"The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is honored to celebrate both men and women at all levels of the game," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "The players being recognized today on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List have worked extremely hard to master their skills and have become outstanding examples of why the future is so bright for our game. We look forward to evaluating this year's top point guards with Nancy Lieberman, a Hall of Famer who helped pave the way for today's female athletes."



Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, October 21. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame's selection committee where a winner will be selected.



Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include: Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2022), Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04) and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

(Photo of Chrislyn Carr via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter