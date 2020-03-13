Louisville Report
Chris Mack Responds To NCAA Tournament Cancellation

Matthew McGavic

Following the NCAA's cancellation of the 2020 Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, University of Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack took to Twitter late Thursday night to voice his thoughts over the decision.

He stated that while he does "understand the seriousness of what's going on with the coronavirus", he feels "empathy and sadness" for the seniors on his team and is disappointed that the NCAA "couldn't take the lead of the NBA, the NHL or MLB" in suspending rather than cancelling the NCAA Tournament.

"Hard to put in words what I am feeling right now. Yes, I know the virus our globe is experiencing is an unknown but I'm allowed to feel empathy and sadness for our seniors. Ryan, Dwayne and Steven listened to me talk 30 minutes before I was introduced as head coach almost 2 years ago and have been ALL IN ever since. 5th year grad student transfer Fresh Kimble FaceTimed me almost 10 months ago and said "Coach I'm coming to Louisville" without even visiting. Keith Oddo chose to graduate from Richmond and be a walk on for one year with the Cardinals. Jordan Nwora, 1st Team All ACC, called me moments before he had to make a go or stay decision with the NBA in May and trusted me with his last year in college. They all wanted to play in the NCAA Tournament. We were ready. We weren't perfect. But we were ready.

I understand the seriousness of what's going on with the coronavirus but I'm still allowed to be sad for MY guys. They were excited. They should have been. They were ready to represent Cardinal fans everywhere.

I'm still disappointed the NCAA couldn't take the lead of the NBA, the NHL or MLB. Suspend, don't cancel. If at another time down the road, cancellation was the only option, I get it. It's bigger than sports. But I believe I will see an NBA Champion crowned in 2020, an NHL Champion crowned in 2020 and an MLB condensed season 2020. Why not a national champion at some point in the best sport in America? I digress. Stay safe America. Love my team and my seniors. I still want a One Shining Moment in 2020."

- Chris Mack on Twitter

