Louisville's Chucky Hepburn Named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
INDIANAPOLIS (USBWA) – The U.S. Basketball Writers Association named UofL men’s basketball senior guard Chucky Hepburn as one of five Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week for games of the week ending Sunday, Dec. 1.
The accolade comes on the heels of Hepburn earning ACC Player of the Week for his dominant performance at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Hepburn averaged 20 points per game over the three contests, shooting 62.5% from the field, netting 20 of 32 attempts. He added a 77.8% clip from the charity stripe and totaled 16 assists against nine turnovers.
The Omaha, Neb., native also logged 16 steals in the 2-1 week. He was the third leading scorer in the tournament with the third best field goal percentage. He also led the event in steals.
Hepburn earned the National Player of the Week award along with Johni Broome (Auburn), Tyrese Hunter (Memphis), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue) and Javon Small (West Virginia).
Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation's oldest award and the only one named after a former player.
At the conclusion of the regular season, the USBWA will name finalists for the award, which is voted on by the entire membership. The winner of the award will be announced at the 2025 Men's Final Four in San Antonio, Texas, with the formal presentation to follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 800 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected an All-America team since the 1956-57 season. For more information on the USBWA and the Oscar Robertson Trophy, contact executive director Malcolm Moran at 814-574-1485.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
