Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Guard Chucky Hepburn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed former Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn, the program announced Wednesday.
Hepburn is the eighth of 13 newcomers for the 2024-25 season to be officially announced by the Cardinals, and fourth today following center Aly Khalifa, guard Koren Johnson and forward Aboubacar Traore. Guard Reyne Scott, center James Scott, guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr. and guard J'Vonne Hadley were all officially signed on Tuesday.
“Chucky is a winner who has started all 103 games in his college career,” head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. “He brings a boatload of big game experience and has played in the postseason each of his three college seasons. A true point guard that affects the game on both ends of the floor and is an extension of the head coach while on the court. In the coaching world, he’s recognized as one of the best on-ball defenders in the country. Chucky’s experience and knowledge will make him an invaluable piece of our program.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard was one of the best defenders and decision makers in college basketball this past season. Starting in 35 games for Wisconsin, Hepburn averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, while shooting 42.9/32.2/73.7 for the season. Hepburn's steal total of 73 finished 18th in D1, while 3.19 assist-to-turnover ratio was good for 14th nationally.
The Omaha, Neb. native has been a mainstay of the Badgers' starting lineup for the last three season, starting in every single one of his 103 appearances. During Hepburn's time in Madison, he totaled 1,013 points, 313 assists, 286 rebounds and 162 steals.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. All 12 of Louisville's scholarship players entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, Kelsey has done a fantastic job of roster construction since his hiring on Mar. 28, bringing in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect. Their transfer portal class ranks No. 1 in the nation, according to On3.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports)
