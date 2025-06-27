Report: Louisville PG Chucky Hepburn Signs Two-Way Deal with Raptors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While Chucky Hepburn might have gone unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft, he's still going to get his chance to earn a spot on an NBA roster.
The former Louisville point guard and reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Hepburn will spend the majority of his playing time this upcoming season with Toronto’s NBA G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905. Under current NBA two-way contract rules, players can be active for up to 50 games with the NBA team.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard played an instrumental role behind first year head coach Pat Kelsey's near-unprecedented turnaround of the Cardinals. Starting all but one game, he averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game - all of which were career-highs. He shot 43.2 percent from the field, 32.8 percent on three-point attempts, and 84.4 percent at the free throw line.
Hepburn's steals mark led the ACC and ranked ninth nationally, while his assists average was third and 24th, respectively. He earned First-Team All-ACC and All-American honors for his efforts.
The Omaha, Neb. native transferred to the Cardinals last offseason after spending his first three years in college at Wisconsin. A mainstay of the Badgers' starting lineup, he started in every single one of his 103 appearances with UW, totaling 1,013 points, 313 assists, 286 rebounds and 162 steals.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Aaron Doster - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky