Louisville PG Chucky Hepburn Unavailable vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will have to take on Miami without their best player.
Point guard Chucky Hepburn, who leads the Cardinals in points per game and leads the ACC in assists per game, will not play in today's game against the Hurricanes, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
Hepburn suffered a groin injury in Louisville's 84-58 win at Boston College on Wednesday night. He sustained the injury at the 15:15 mark of the second half, then walked back to the locker room with trainers.
While he returned to the bench area shortly afterwards, he was ruled "questionable" to return, and never re-entered the game. He finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes.
Head coach Pat Kelsey said Friday that Hepburn was "day-to-day," and that he was questionable for the Miami game.
"Just seeing how he responds today and tomorrow with some rest and treatment, and we'll go from there," Kelsey said. "We'll be smart, obviously, about what we do. It's about getting him to the jump circle healthy. That's the focus of the next two days."
Fortunately, per Goodman, Hepburn's injury "isn’t believed to be serious."
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard has played a critical role in Louisville's success in Kelsey's first year at the helm. Hepburn entered the matchup vs. Boston College averaging 15.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game - all of which are career-highs. The transfer from Wisconsin's assist and steals marks are 12th and 13th in D1, respectively.
Tip-off between Louisville (17-6, 10-2 ACC) and Miami (5-17, 1-10 ACC) is set for 2:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)
