Report: Louisville/Cincinnati Return Game Getting Pushed Back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the same day that two more non-conference games reportedly get added to the Louisville men's basketball's 2026-27 schedule, another gets removed.

The second leg of the Cardinals' neutral site series against Cincinnati will not take place this season, with the return showdown against the Bearcats getting pushed back to a future season, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Scott Springer.

Last summer, Louisville and Cincinnati agreed to a two-year neutral site series. The first game would take place at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati during the 2025-26 season, with the return trip for the 2026-27 season being held at Freedom Hall. The Cardinals took down the Bearcats 74-64 on Nov. 21 as part of a seven-game winning streak to open up the season.

However, it appears that the venue location for the second game in the series was a point of contention between UofL and UC. According to Card Chronicle's Mike Rutherford, if Louisville and Cincinnati were to play this upcoming season, "it wouldn't be at Freedom Hall."

Louisville and Cincinnati are former conference rivals, having been league members in the Missouri Valley Conference, Metro Conference, Conference USA and Big East. In fact, UofL has faced UC more so than any other school in their program's history, playing a total of 101 times and holding a 57-44 advantage in the all-time series.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Louisville would be opening up the 2026-27 season - which will be year three under head coach Pat Kelsey - against both Chattanooga and Morehead State at the KFC Yum! Center. These are the first two of nine games that are currently known to be on Louisville's non-conference schedule.

The Cardinals will also host Texas on Dec. 1 for the ACC/SEC Challenge, head to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky on Dec. 11, take on Memphis at the FedEx Forum, and square off against Baylor in a neutral site game at a to-be-determined location. They will also play a minimum of three games in the Player's Era Men's Championship, starting with a matchup against Texas Tech.

Despite losing 11 players from that roster, once again, Louisville is generating top-15 buzz for next season. The Cardinals' six-man transfer portal class, headlined by Kansas big man Flory Bidunga and Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, is ranked as the top portal class in the sport. Their three-man high school recruiting class is led by five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr., and they bring back starting guard Adrian Wooley as well.

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(Photo via Albert Cesare - The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)