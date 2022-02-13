Louisville Coaching Candidate Profile: Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program mutually parted ways with Chris Mack, ending a nearly four-year run with the Cardinals. As the coaching search progresses, we will break down each potential candidate, from the realistic to the far reaches. Next, we'll take a look at Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew.

Name: Scott Drew

Age: 51

Born and Raised: Kansas City, Missouri

Playing Career: None.

Previous Experience: Assistant coach at Valparaiso from 1993 to 2002, as well as head coach for 2002-03 season before taking Baylor job.

Connections to Louisville: None.

Pros: Drew knows a thing or two when it comes to resuscitating a program. He was hired by Baylor following one of the worst scandals in college basketball history, and not only elevated them back to Big 12 relevancy, but into a national powerhouse. Since the 2008 season, Drew has taken the Bears to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, five Sweet Sixteens, three Elite Eights, and the 2021 National Championship. A lot of that success is due to his status as an elite recruiter, as he has landed 29 top-100 prospects - including five in the top ten - since being hired by Baylor. Drew is also adept at navigating the transfer portal and finding key pieces for the Bears. Davion Mitchell went from averaging 3.7 points at Auburn to being the No. 9 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Freddie Gillespie nearly averaged a double-double in his final season after coming over from the D3 level, and MaCio Teague averaged 15.9 points for the championship squad after starting his career at UNC-Asheville. And these are only a few examples.

Cons: Over the years, Drew developed a bit of a reputation as "someone who couldn't coach," exacerbated by the fact that - despite all the talent he was bringing to Waco - he didn't reach the Final Four until he won it all. The stigma was that he relied on his ability to recruit and pull players to win games, versus his actual coaching ability, although it is a label he has shed in recent years. There is *some* NCAA baggage to note. Baylor was slapped with three years probation and scholarship reductions back in 2012 due to impermissible recruiting texts and calls, and the investigation was muddied by an assistant coach trying to throw the NCAA off the trail. Drew was charged with "failure to monitor," and suspended for the first two games of the 2012-13 season.

Other Factors: While Drew was born in Missouri and has coached in the state of Texas for nearly two decades, he does have some ties to the region. Before spending at Valparaiso in northern Indiana, he began his coaching career as a student manager at his alma mater of Butler in Indianapolis.

Odds of becoming Louisville's next head coach: Low to Moderate. It's hard to envision Drew moving on from Baylor. He is coming off of a national championship, is in the running for another, and hasn't shown significant interest in other high profile jobs that have opened up in the last few years - namely Indiana. But, if you're interim AD Josh Heird, Drew is absolutely someone you make a phone call to, just to make sure.

Other Candidates:

Kenny Payne

Mick Cronin

Eric Musselman

Nate Oats

Steve Forbes

Scott Davenport

(Photo of Scott Drew: Kevin Jairaj - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter