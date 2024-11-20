Louisville Offers JUCO PG Corey Caulker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the majority of the Louisville men's basketball programs recruiting efforts for next season's team will come from the high school ranks and transfer portal, head coach Pat Kelsey is starting to look at the JUCO level as well.
Eastern Florida State point guard Corey Caulker announced late Tuesday night that he had been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals. It's the first power conference offer for Caulker, who also holds offers from New Mexico State, George Mason, Bowling Green and others.
Caulker is just six games into his first season with the Titans, who operate at the Division I level of the NJCAA, but has so far performed very well. The 6-foot, 180-pound guard is averaging 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, and shooting 43.4 percent from the field on top of 8-of-30 from three-point range.
The Sterling, Va. native spent his first year of college ball with Northern Virginia, a Division II JUCO institution, and put together a very good freshman campaign. In 23 games, he averaged 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while posting a shooting split of 41.1/35.5/80.7.
In the high school ranks, Louisville has offered extended offers to five uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2025. Of those, the two that the Cardinals have made the most progress with are Daytone Beach (Fla.) DME Academy point guard Mikel Brown Jr., and Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament - both of whom are five-star prospects.
(Photo via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X