Report: Louisville TE Davon Mitchell to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football tight end Davon Mitchell plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Mitchell is third Cardinal of the day to declare that they will hit the portal, joining star running back Isaac Brown and starting wide receiver TreyShun Hurry. He's also the third tight end to declare their intent to transfer, following Nate Kurisky and Grant Houser.

Mitchell is the 18th scholarship player overall to announce his intentions to enter the portal. Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until this Friday, Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound tight end was a highly-regarded recruit coming out of high school. Mitchell was ranked as the No. 154 prospect by the 247Sports Composite, and held offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

The Los Alamitos, Calif. native was originally a member of the Class of 2025, but reclassified to 2024 to enroll early at Oklahoma. However, Mitchell did not see any playing time during his lone season with the Sooners, and entered the portal in last spring's transfer window.

During his only year at Louisville, Mitchell played in just three games, logging 26 combined offensive and special teams snaps. He only logged an eight-yard catch in the season-opener vs. Eastern Kentucky.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

