New Courts Documents Suggest Fmr. UofL Assistant Didn't Pay Recruit's Father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As the current NCAA infractions case against the Louisville men's basketball program slowly inches towards its resolve, a lawsuit revolving around the matter might have disproved one of the allegations against the University.

According to court documents filed last month in the lawsuit pitting former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen II against Adidas, it suggests that former Louisville assistant coach Kenny Johnson never made cash payments to Bowen's father - Brian Bowen Sr.

"No other witness corroborated [REDACTED] claim that Johnson paid him during the summer of 2017," the documents said. It also went on to mention that Johnson's bank statements from August 2017 "do not contain evidence of a payment on August 23, 2017" - the date at which Bowen Sr. alleged a $1,300 cash payment took place.

Additionally, the documents also mention that Bowen Sr. gave conflicting accounts regarding the payment. In Sept. of 2017, he told the FBI both in an interview and a "followup call" in that he "hadn't received any money from Kenny Johnson". However, he "gave a starkly different account" at trial according to the documents.

Text messages between Bowen Sr. and Johnson in July & August of 2017, according to the documents, merely consisted of Bowen II's living situation and role of the team, and never mentioned any money.

Back in May 2020, the men's basketball program received a Notice of Allegations that consisted of one Level I and three Level II allegations, stemming from the recruitment of Bowen II and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme uncovered by the FBI in late 2017.

In one of the Level II allegations, Johnson is to have allegedly "violated the NCAA principles of ethical conduct when he knowingly provided an extra benefit" to Bowen Sr., referencing the $1,300.

The NCAA announced this past February that the infractions case was getting referred to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, or IARP. Last week, they announced that "decisions in all six (IARP) cases are expected within the next 12 months".

