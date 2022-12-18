Dietary Focus Helping Louisville's Sydney Curry Re-Find His Groove

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might not have had the prettiest of outings against Florida A&M this past Saturday, but it was still one that ended in a win.

Despite shooting 34.4 percent from the field and committing 22 turnovers, the Cardinals were able to hold off the Rattlers long enough to secure a 61-55 win at the KFC Yum! Center. With this game coming on the heels of a 94-83 win against Western Kentucky, it established their first winning streak of the Kenny Payne era.

It's a far cry from how the Cardinals looked over their first nine games of the season. Not only did they lose all nine, but they marched into their matchup with the Hilltoppers having lost their last six by an average of 25.2.

One factor that has powered Louisville's back-to-back wins has been the re-emergence of Sydney Curry.

"I see a little difference in his energy, I see a little difference in his desperateness to rebound and fight and even to go after that blocked shot that they called a foul," Payne said. "That says a lot that he was somewhere above the rim.”

The 6-foot-8, 270-pound forward was force of nature for Louisville down the stretch last year. In the Cardinals' final five games of the 2021-22 season, he averaged 17.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 64.4 from the field.

He was widely expected to continue on that pace to start this season, but he might as have been on the side of a milk carton. Over Louisville's nine-game losing streak to start the 2022-23 season, not only was he averaging just 1.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and shooting 40.0 percent, but he looked lethargic and far less energetic than he has last season.

So, what changed? The answer is pretty simple: a diet and strict discipline.

Payne didn't get into the specifics of his exact dietary regimen, but did make sure to add that he had been calling Curry every morning at 1:30 a.m. to make sure he was staying strict to it. Regardless, it's already starting to have early dividends, as Payne says Curry has lost "around nine or ten pounds" over the last week and a half.

"I just think he’s understanding, his energy is up, and you can see him coming along," Payne said. "The way he’s been rebounding the ball even before this game: him going after balls with two hands, grabbing it and getting it and being strong with it once it hits his hands. It’s important for us."

Not only is it showing up in practice, it's showing up on the court. He poured in 10 points and six rebounds in Louisville's win over the Rattlers, then followed that up with 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds against Florida A&M. Over those two games, he is averaging 11.5 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 7-of-10 at the free throw line.

"It felt good, coming in with a good mindset to just play hard," he said after the Florida A&M game. "When you play hard, everything else takes care of itself. It felt good to come in, win a good game, and get a good win.

Of course, work still needs to be done. Curry needs to continue staying true to his diet so he can remain in his current offensive form, if not get better, and continue to work on his Achilles heel" pick and roll defense.

"If we’re going to be a good defensive team, I need Syd Curry up on the ball screens and moving his feet," Payne said. "I’m not going to cheat him. It’s one of those things that we may do it in a pinch, but overall, I want Syd Curry to feel confident that he can be up on a ball screen, which I know he can since he does it in practice, and have confidence.”

That being said, progress is better than no progress. If Louisville is going to continue to trend upwards from their current 2-9 record, a lot of that will depend on Louisville's efforts to get Curry what he needs, and Curry's willingness to stay disciplined.

It just goes to show that we’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do whether it’s a diet, stretching, more conditioning, or more massages," Payne said. "Whatever it is to get guys to play at their best and with energy, we’ve got to do.”

Louisville will be back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when they Lipscomb at the KFC Yum! Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Sydney Curry: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

