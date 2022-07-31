Skip to main content

Report: Louisville '23 Target SF Curtis Williams, Jr. Eying September Visit

The Michigan wing was offered by the Cardinals earlier this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the newest targets for the Louisville men's basketball program in the Class of 2023 is getting close to officially locking in a visit to campus.

Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams, Jr. told ZagsBlog's Jacob Polacheck that he is hoping to take a visit to Louisville from Sept. 15-18, although the actual date of his visit is not yet set in stone.

“The Louisville (visit) isn’t set yet, but that’s the date I’m aiming for," he told Polacheck. Williams also told Polacheck that he has locked in a visit to Providence the weekend before his tentative visit to Louisville, and that he is also working on setting up a visit to Seton Hall.

Despite inserting themselves into Williams' recruitment relatively late, Louisville head coach Kenny Payne and the rest of his staff have made up a ton of ground. Williams was extended an offer from Louisville earlier this month, two months after he announced his top six schools in May, but the Cardinals have since put themselves in prime position to land him.

“Out of everybody, Louisville has definitely been recruiting met he hardest,” Williams told ZagsBlog earlier this month. “I know that if I go there, I can just be myself. I can be Curtis. I really want to find a program where I can just be myself. Outside of that, even if I’m not talking to a head coach, I’m talking to somebody every day. We’re talking about the game or life, anything like that.”

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing had a good showing on the Nike EYBL circuit heading into the Peach Jam, averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 13 games for The Family. He ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan, the No. 9 small forward in the class and the No. 53 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

So far, Kenny Payne and the Cardinals have extended scholarship offers to 10 uncommitted prospects in the class. They hold a single commitment from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Curtis Williams via On3)

