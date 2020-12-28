Damion Lee Nails Game-Winning Three for Golden State

The former Louisville men's basketball guard lifted the Warriors over the Bulls thanks to a game-winning three point shot

CHICAGO - It hasn't been the smoothest of starts for the Golden State Warriors. Their first two games of the 2020-21 NBA season have seen them get blown out by a combined 65 points to the hands of the Brooklyn Nets & Milwaukee Bucks.

But when the Dubs made their trip to Chicago to face the Bulls on Sunday night, former Louisville men's basketball guard Damion Lee came through in the clutch to the get the monkey off their back.

Trailing by two in the game's closing seconds, the fourth year player fired from three-point range with Chicago's Tomas Satoransky in his face, and drilled the shot with 1.7 seconds left to win 129-128. Lee finished with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.

"Hitting that shot is obviously meaningful, but thats's just the faith that my teammates have in me (and) coach has in me to keep me in the game," Lee said after the win.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard is now in his third year with Golden State, after previously spending his first year in the league with the Atlanta Hawks. In 99 career games, he is averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 points per contest.

After going undrafted in 2016, Lee spent time with the Maine Red Claws & Santa Cruz Warriors before signing with the Hawks towards the end of the 2017-18 season. He signed two way contracts with Golden State over the next two season, before inking a multi-year contract earlier this year.

Lee joined Louisville for the 2015-16 season as a grad transfer from Drexel, where he was the nation's fourth-leading scorer the season before with 21.4 points per game. In his lone year as a Cardinal, he averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, and was named a member of the 2015-16 All-ACC Second Team.

